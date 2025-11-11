Stellantis-backed Chinese company Leapmotor has introduced a new over-the-air update for its C10 electric and range-extender hybrid mid-size SUV. Aimed at improving the driving experience through refinement for safety systems, the latest update to the Leapmotor C10 is free-of-charge and cars must be connected to wifi to download it.

The C10’s software update makes key refinements to the much-criticised active safety features. According to Leapmotor, drivers can now operate most ADAS switches in any gear, while adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance sensors have been refined.

The C10’s lane keeping assist has been enhanced for better sensitivity and performance, and fault icons for the driver attention monitoring systems have been relocated to the cluster display. There is also a new memory setting that allows drivers to save presets for selected ADAS and driving modes, which can be activated via a customisable steering wheel button.

Leapmotor has also added a new 360-degree dashcam recorder that operates while the vehicle is running, using the C10’s surround view cameras and saves footage to a USB stick. There’s also a new ‘QDLink’ screen projection from Android devices, and ‘Radioline’, a global radio streaming service.

Other smaller changes to the C10’s infotainment includes a new avoid-tolls option for navigation, improved 3D route visibility and clearer location names for addresses sent from mobile devices. The C10’s user interface has undergone further refinement, expanding voice recognition capabilities and introducing new commands such as searching by song or artist name. The dock bar now includes passenger climate zone and mirror heating controls.

The Leapmotor smartphone app has also been improved to include digital key sharing amongst family and friends who also have a registered Leapmotor app account.

Notably for some owners, however, the Leapmotor C10 range still doesn’t feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring tech.

The latest over-the-air update for the Leapmotor C10 has been available since September 19.