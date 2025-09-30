Australian pricing and specifications for the Leapmotor B10 have been announced ahead of its arrival into local showrooms in November. Priced from $38,990 drive away for the entry-level Design model, the B10 is now Australia’s cheapest electric SUV with a lower price than rivals from MG, BYD and Chery. Two models and two battery sizes will be available with a WLTP range of up to 434km.
Positioned underneath the larger Leapmotor C10 that went on sale in Australia in December 2024, the B10 is the second model launched in Australia from Stellantis-backed Chinese company Leapmotor, with the recently-revealed B05 electric hatchback likely to be the third.
Leapmotor will offer the B10 in two different variants with two different LFP batteries: the entry-level Style with a 56.2kWh unit and the upper-spec Design Long Range with a larger 67.1kWh battery. Leapmotor quotes a WLTP-rated range of up to 361km for the Style and 434km for the Design, while the former can charge at up to 140kW and the latter 168kW for a quoted 30-80 per cent DC fast charge in as little as 20 minutes.
Both Leapmotor B10 models employ a 160kW/240Nm front axle electric motor for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.
Measuring 4515mm long, 1855mm wide, 1665mm tall and riding on a 2735mm long wheelbase, the B10 is 39mm longer overall than the MGS5 EV and its 490 litre boot with the rear seats up is 37 litres larger. With the seats folded, the B10’s boot measures a healthy-for-the-segment 1475 litres, and there’s also a 25 litre front boot as well.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring isn’t yet available on the B10, but will be part of its feature list from January through an over-the-air update. As a launch incentive, buyers who register their interest before October 31 and order a B10 before January 31, 2026 will be able to secure three years/60,000km of servicing for just $200.
2026 Leapmotor B10 pricing (drive away):
- Style: $38,990
- Design Long Range: $41,990
Leapmotor B10 Style standard equipment:
- 56.2kWh battery
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Bluetooth and NFC key tech
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting
- Heated electric mirrors
- Panoramic glass roof with sunshade
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- Synthetic leather steering wheel
- Cloth seat upholstery
- 8.8-inch digital driver’s display
- 14.6-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates
- Satellite navigation
- DAB+ digital radio
- Online music and video streaming
- Wireless phone charger
- 4x USB ports
- Heat pump
- Vehicle-to-load functionality (up to 3.3kW)
- Type 2 mode 2 charging cable
- Type 2 mode 3 charging cable
Leapmotor B10 safety features:
- 7x airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Traffic jam assist
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear-cross traffic alert (with braking)
- Door open warning
- Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist
- Driver attention monitoring
- Auto high beam
- Rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Leapmotor B10 Design model adds over Style:
- Larger 67.1kWh battery
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Rear LED light bar
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Rear privacy glass
- Electric tailgate
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustment
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 12-speaker sound system
- Multi-colour interior ambient lighting
- Rear centre armrest
The Leapmotor B10 is now available to order ahead of the first Australian deliveries commencing in November.
We recommend
-
Reviews
Wheels verdict: Leapmotor C10 SUV for under $50K
A $50K electric SUV? Where’s the catch? Well, there’s a number…
-
News
Leapmotor unveils B05 Hatch and B10 SUV at IAA Munich
Chinese EV maker launches global B-Series models, targeting Europe with design-forward hatchback and affordable long-range SUV.
-
Best Medium SUVs
Best Medium SUVs 2025: Value
Blending affordability with substance, these SUVs are accessibly priced and deliver generous features, advanced safety and everyday practicality.