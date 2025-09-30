Australian pricing and specifications for the Leapmotor B10 have been announced ahead of its arrival into local showrooms in November. Priced from $38,990 drive away for the entry-level Design model, the B10 is now Australia’s cheapest electric SUV with a lower price than rivals from MG, BYD and Chery. Two models and two battery sizes will be available with a WLTP range of up to 434km.

Positioned underneath the larger Leapmotor C10 that went on sale in Australia in December 2024, the B10 is the second model launched in Australia from Stellantis-backed Chinese company Leapmotor, with the recently-revealed B05 electric hatchback likely to be the third.

Leapmotor will offer the B10 in two different variants with two different LFP batteries: the entry-level Style with a 56.2kWh unit and the upper-spec Design Long Range with a larger 67.1kWh battery. Leapmotor quotes a WLTP-rated range of up to 361km for the Style and 434km for the Design, while the former can charge at up to 140kW and the latter 168kW for a quoted 30-80 per cent DC fast charge in as little as 20 minutes.

Both Leapmotor B10 models employ a 160kW/240Nm front axle electric motor for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.

Measuring 4515mm long, 1855mm wide, 1665mm tall and riding on a 2735mm long wheelbase, the B10 is 39mm longer overall than the MGS5 EV and its 490 litre boot with the rear seats up is 37 litres larger. With the seats folded, the B10’s boot measures a healthy-for-the-segment 1475 litres, and there’s also a 25 litre front boot as well.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring isn’t yet available on the B10, but will be part of its feature list from January through an over-the-air update. As a launch incentive, buyers who register their interest before October 31 and order a B10 before January 31, 2026 will be able to secure three years/60,000km of servicing for just $200.

2026 Leapmotor B10 pricing (drive away):

Style: $38,990

Design Long Range: $41,990

Leapmotor B10 Style standard equipment:

56.2kWh battery

18-inch alloy wheels

Bluetooth and NFC key tech

Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting

Heated electric mirrors

Panoramic glass roof with sunshade

Single-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Cloth seat upholstery

8.8-inch digital driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates

Satellite navigation

DAB+ digital radio

Online music and video streaming

Wireless phone charger

4x USB ports

Heat pump

Vehicle-to-load functionality (up to 3.3kW)

Type 2 mode 2 charging cable

Type 2 mode 3 charging cable

Leapmotor B10 safety features:

7x airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive lane guidance

Traffic jam assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear-cross traffic alert (with braking)

Door open warning

Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist

Driver attention monitoring

Auto high beam

Rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Leapmotor B10 Design model adds over Style:

Larger 67.1kWh battery

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear LED light bar

Auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

Electric tailgate

Synthetic leather upholstery

Six-way driver/four-way front passenger electric seat adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

12-speaker sound system

Multi-colour interior ambient lighting

Rear centre armrest

The Leapmotor B10 is now available to order ahead of the first Australian deliveries commencing in November.