Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Leapmotor has used the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich to debut two important new models: the world premiere of the B05 sport hatchback and the official European launch of the B10 compact SUV. Both vehicles signal the brand’s global ambitions as it seeks to expand rapidly into Europe and beyond.

The B05 (main, and below) is a sleek, zero-emission hatchback designed to appeal to younger buyers. It showcases Leapmotor’s “Tech-Nature Aesthetic,” combining muscular surfacing with urban-inspired design cues. Measuring 4430mm long, 1880mm wide and 1520mm high, with a 2735mm wheelbase, it sits on a broad footprint and offers one of the widest stances in its segment.

Frameless doors, 19-inch “Swift-Wing” alloys and bold proportions give the B05 a distinctive identity, while inside, the cabin emphasises digitalisation and modern finishes. Company founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming described the B05 as “more than a car – it’s a statement… a bold expression of performance ambition and innovation.”

Although technical specifications are yet to be finalised, the B05 is expected to form a key part of Leapmotor’s push into Europe’s crowded compact EV market, offering style and agility at an accessible price point.

The B10 SUV takes centre stage in Leapmotor’s expansion strategy. Orders opened in select European markets in late July, with first deliveries to coincide with its Munich debut in September. Thanks to Leapmotor’s partnership with Stellantis, the vehicle will be distributed across more than 30 regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Built on Leapmotor’s new LEAP3.5 platform, the B10 is positioned in Europe’s competitive C-segment and priced from €29,900 (about A$48,900). It comes in two trims – Life and Design – with the latter adding features such as eco-leather seating, ambient lighting and heated, ventilated front seats.

Dimensionally, the B10 measures 4,515mm long, 1,885mm wide and 1,655mm high, with a 2,735mm wheelbase. Inside, it offers generous space with flexible seating and 22 storage compartments. Rear passengers benefit from 1,400mm of width, plus headroom of 1,027mm at the front and 1,005mm at the rear.

The B10 features a 14.6-inch 2.5K floating touchscreen powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 processor, running Leap OS 4.0 Plus with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (via OTA update). A customisable 3D digital cockpit, AI-driven modes and full remote access through the Leapmotor app are standard.

Performance comes from a 218hp (163kW) motor producing 240Nm, allowing 0–100km/h in eight seconds and a top speed of 170km/h. Two battery options are offered: a 56.2kWh pack (range up to 361km WLTP) and a 67.1kWh pack (range up to 434km WLTP). Both support 11kW AC charging and 168kW DC fast-charging, with 30–80% charge achievable in under 20 minutes.

Leapmotor also highlights balanced driving dynamics, with 50:50 weight distribution, multi-link rear suspension and chassis tuning developed in cooperation with Stellantis. Safety features include a high-strength steel safety cage, 17 advanced driver assistance functions and a 360-degree camera system, with a five-star Euro NCAP rating targeted.

Leapmotor says the B10 will appeal to design-conscious younger buyers and small families seeking affordable EVs with long range and modern features. With Stellantis providing a distribution network and engineering support, the B-Series rollout represents the most significant step yet in Leapmotor’s global strategy.