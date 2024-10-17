Leapmotor B10 revealed, could be Australia's cheapest electric SUV

With the bigger C10 already confirmed to have a starting price below $50,000 it’s more than likely the B10 will skew much closer to the magical $40,000 mark.

Its size means that while the C10 can be considered a rival to models like the new Kia EV5 , the B10 will square off against the likes of the small Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona EV .

Unveiled at this week’s Paris motor show – a nod to its partner, French motoring giant Stellantis – the 2025 Leapmotor B10 evolves and condenses the C10’s styling and tech into a more compact package.

That would make it around $10K more affordable than the Kona EV, making it a direct price rival for the hugely popular BYD Atto 3 – along with a number of other mostly Chinese models, the majority of them smaller than the B10 and Atto 3.

31 C10 interior shown

Like Volvo parent Geely, Leapmotor has another advantage: marketing and brand cachet.

Multinational carmaker Stellantis – owner of Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and others – holds a 20% stake in Leapmotor, to the tune of around $2.4 billion. With that sort of investment, Stellantis will likely be pushing its new partner to get things right.

If you’re wondering exactly how big the B10 is, or what it’s packing under the skin, you’ll have to keep wondering for now. Reports out of Paris suggest we can expect the same 69.9kWh LFP battery used in the C10, which pairs it with a single 160kW/320Nm rear-mounted electric motor.

If so, we can likely expect the B10 to do better than the C10’s claimed 420km driving range.

Watch for more on the B10 to come in the months ahead, along with more specific details on its Australian launch timing and pricing.