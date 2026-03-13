New brand to Australia, GAC, has announced local pricing and specifications for its new Aion UT electric hatchback and in a big win for consumers, it’s priced underneath the hybrid Toyota Corolla. Pricing starts at $31,990 before on-road costs and that price will buy the entry-grade Premium model, with the higher specification Luxury model starting from $35,990 before on-road costs.

At launch, however, GAC announced that buyers who purchase an Aion UT between March 13 and April 9, will be able to access even sharper pricing – $30,990 and $35,990 respectively, both driveaway. Customers who pre-order will also receive a free 10A portable charger and 22kW wall charger to install at home.

Both model grades are fitted with a 60kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a claimed 430km driving range under the WLTP cycle. GAC quotes energy consumption at 16.4kWh/100km.

5

The Aion UT enters the growing, small EV segment, with a single electric motor and FWD, aimed squarely at the likes of GWM Ora, MG 4, BYD Dolphin and the soon to be released Geely EX2. MG 4 Urban is also set to launch in Australia as well. Illustrating the platform flexibility that electric powertrains deliver, the MG and Geely are rear-wheel drive, showing this segment isn’t purely the domain of front drivers as it was previously with internal combustion power.

For reference, at 4270mm long, 1850mm wide and 1575mm tall, the Aion is 105mm shorter than a Toyota Corolla, but is 60mm wider and uses a 2750mm wheelbase, which is 110mm longer. The Aion UT will be the fourth GAC model to join showrooms in Australia, and is pitched at car buyers looking for a compact, urban electric vehicle. Toyota quotes 217 litres boot capacity for the Corolla, while the Aion UT has 321 litres on offer.

5

Driving through the front wheels, then, Aion makes 150kW and 210Nm, and with the claimed range, is able to drive further than both Ora and Dolphin. All GAC vehicles are covered by an eight-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, with an eight-year/200,000km warranty for the battery.

GAC also offers five years of included roadside assistance, so long as you service your vehicle within the GAC service network.

Customer deliveries will begin for the Aion UT in the next few weeks.