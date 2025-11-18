Chinese brand GAC has officially launched in Australia with three models, 12 initial dealerships across metro locations and a seven-year/unlimited km warranty.

After previously confirming specifications for its petrol Emzoom and electric Aion V SUV models, GAC has also revealed more details about the M8 PHEV luxury MPV, as well as confirming local pricing for the whole range.

With pricing starting at $25,590 plus on-road costs for the Emzoom small SUV, $42,990 +ORC for the Aion V electric mid-size SUV and $76,590 +ORC for the aforementioned M8, GAC’s model range has a wide pricing range, as well as petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric drivetrains.

GAC has also confirmed that its warranty will be seven years with unlimited distance coverage, with a five-year roadside assistance program and an eight-year/200,000km warranty for powertrain batteries.

As part of a special launch deal, customers who order an Aion V or M8 PHEV before December 31, 2025 will also receive a free 22kW EV wall charger and $1000 cash back. Regardless of powertrain choice, a $500 fuel or charge card will also be offered to help owners at the hip pocket with their first kilometres of ownership.

Cheney Liang, Deputy General Manager GAC Australia said: “GAC proves that true innovation doesn’t have to be out of reach and our pricing announced today reflects the high standards of quality and reliability that we uphold ourselves to. Whether it be the Aion V, M8 PHEV or Emzoom, GAC offers models that blend advanced technology, smart design, and everyday attainability for Australian car buyers.”

In addition to announcing local pricing, GAC has also confirmed specifications for the M8 PHEV MPV. It will be offered in two models: Premium and Luxury, and both models feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a two-speed transmission that draw power from a 25.7kWh lithium-ion battery for a claimed 106km of electric driving range (WLTP). The battery can be DC fast charged at up to 35kW for a claimed 0-80 per cent charge time of 30 minutes.

Combined outputs from the M8 PHEV’s drivetrain are 274kW of power and 630Nm of torque and it will launch to 100km/h in a claimed 8.8 seconds.

Standard features for the GAC M8 PHEV Premium include 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive dampers, automatic LED lighting, electric sliding doors, an electric tailgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery for the first and second rows of seating, manual adjustment for the second row captain’s chairs, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, eight-speaker audio, a wireless charger and safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking) and a 360-degree camera.

The upper-spec M8 PHEV Luxury further adds multi-colour LED ambient lighting, leather trim for the third row of seats, electric adjustment for the second row with memory and ‘spa’ functionality, an inbuilt fragrance system, a heated steering wheel, rear sunshades, extra parking sensors and rear automatic emergency braking.

GAC Australia pricing (plus on-road costs):

Emzoom Luxury $25,590 Aion V Premium $42,990 Aion V Luxury $44,990 M8 PHEV Premium $76,590 M8 PHEV Luxury $83,590

The GAC range is now on sale in Australia and available to order now, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.