Local specifications for the GAC Emzoom, a new small SUV from the latest Chinese brand to arrive in Australia, have been announced ahead of its market launch later this month.

Sitting below GAC’s Aion V electric small SUV (also about to arrive in Australia and for which specs were recently announced), the Enzoom will compete with cars such as the Chery C5 (formerly Omoda 5) and Kia Seltos when it launches. While Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, the Emzoom’s one specification will be well equipped.

Measuring 4410mm long, 1850mm wide, 1600mm tall and riding on a 2650mm long wheelbase, the Enzoom is 25mm longer than the aforementioned Seltos. The Emzoom’s boot capacity is listed as between 341 litres and 1241 litres, making it as much as 187 litres smaller than the Seltos, and its kerb weight is as low as 1370kg.

4

Under the bonnet of the GAC Emzoom is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 125kW of power and 270Nm of torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and sends power to the front wheels. It’s rated at 6.6L/100km on the WLTP cycle for combined fuel consumption – Australian figures are yet to be confirmed.

The arrival of the Emzoom is expected to be one of a number of models introduced by GAC in the coming years as it seeks a place among Australia’s top 10 sellers. Apart from the five-seater and the Aion V SUVs, it will also introduce the GAC Trumpchi E9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) people mover by 2027.

GAC Emzoom standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels with a temporary spare tyre

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Panoramic sunroof

Power tailgate

Keyless entry and start

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather upholstery

6-way electric driver’s seat with ventilation

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

7.0-inch LCD driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6-speaker sound system

USB-C and USB-A charging ports

Wireless phone charger

Ambient lighting

Eco, comfort and sport driving modes

GAC Enzoom safety features:

6x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control with adaptive lane guidance

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind-spot warning

Auto high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic parking

360-degree camera

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

Full local pricing and warranty information for GAC’s Australian arm will be made available towards the end of November ahead of first deliveries commencing soon afterwards.