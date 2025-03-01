How an avalanche of new car brands are set to transform the Aussie market

A huge experiment is about to unfold in the Australian new car market, and the entire motoring world will be watching. By my count, 10 new brands headquartered and manufacturing cars in China are set to arrive in Australia in the next handful of years. In no particular order: GAC Motors, Aion, Geely Auto, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, Leapmotor, Xpeng, Skywell, Jaecoo and Jetour. They will join the existing 10 marques already hailing from that country: LDV, BYD, Chery, MG, GWM, JAC and including Volvo, Polestar, Smart and Lotus. Another four are potentially mooted for Aussie shores – Aiways, Changan, Nio and IM Motors – and I’m certain just as many others have at least thought about it. There are, after all, 119 brands in China making electric vehicles. 25 Leapmotor B10 In Australia’s case, that’s approximately 20 to 25 brands, most of which didn’t exist here that long ago. Half an issue of Wheels will be the Databank section in the back.

Many of these brands I’ve never heard of – and I’d hardly describe myself as living under a motoring industry rock. The influx of Chinese brands into Australia is being driven by an overcapacity of manufacturing in China itself, coupled with a soft domestic market – and other Western countries whacking Chinese-made cars with tariffs. Of course, and sadly, we no longer have any cars to protect. 25 Jaecoo J7 For the brands that are here, the Australian new car market was already a crowded place. The next five years or so are going to be interesting. And possibly unpleasant.

It’s been fascinating to sit across from several Australian automotive executives in the last few months and get their take, which has generally been a cool and collected one – with plenty of knowledge of the brands that are coming and their cars. They’re watching closely. “We know we’ve got to continue working hard,” said Sean Hanley recently, Vice President for Sales and Marketing of Australia’s biggest car brand – Toyota. 25 Leapmotor C10 “It’s a super competitive market. It’s going to get more competitive, there’s no doubt. We have the entry of many new brands – I think someone was suggesting we could have up to 70 brands in a market of 1.2 million. It’s an interesting time.”