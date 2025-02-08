Dylan Campbell Contributor

Specialist road-tester Dylan Campbell has evaluated more than 1500 new cars since starting as a full-time journalist in 2006. Away from work, Dylan is a hobbyist mechanic with a keen interest in old cars, long-distance driving, Formula One and grassroots motorsport.

Dylan was Editor of Wheels magazine between 2020 and 2021 and Editor of MOTOR magazine between 2013 and 2020. Dylan is currently a judge at Wheels Car of the Year.

Social media: @aussiecarjourno