2020 Mazda CX-30 review

The G20 and G25 prefix with each CX-30 version denotes their engine size. The G20 refers to the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol (G stands for gasoline) engine, which is the more fuel-efficient of the two, consuming as little as 6.5 litres/100km in the official test (city and country combined). This is the only engine choice for the Mazda3 Pure and Evolve specs, and one of two engine options available in the more expensive Touring and Astina versions. This engine is the same one that is under the bonnet of the current and previous-model Mazda 3 and is an excellent unit.



The sportier Mazda3 G25 Touring, G25 Astina models are available only with a bigger and more powerful 2.5-litre petrol that also carries over from the third-generation Mazda 3. It brings you about 25 per cent more thrust in most driving conditions, which is not necessary but brings swifter overtaking and, for some drivers, more fun, with only a slight increase in fuel consumption.



The G25 versions are available with front- or all-wheel-drive, with the latter adding about $2000 to the price.



Both engines have a stop-start system that cuts fuel use in city driving. It shuts down the engine whenever you stop, and starts it automatically when you take your foot off the brake pedal to drive away (or in manuals, depress the clutch pedal).



There is no manual gearbox option with a Mazda CX-30, with all versions equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.



Later this year, Mazda will introduce the new SkyActiv X engine that will provide superior power and torque without additional fuel consumption. This is expected to be an extra cost option to the more powerful G25 variants.