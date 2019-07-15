2020 Mazda CX-30 review

A multimedia system built around an 8.8-inch colour screen and controlled by a dial on the centre console. The screen displays images from a reversing camera, satellite navigation, as well as settings for AM/FM/Digital radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.
AUX, USB inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices, and sound system.
Autonomous emergency braking (Mazda calls it Smart City Brake Support) which uses a camera-based system that can detect an impending collision with a car, pedestrian or cyclist ahead and apply the brakes automatically, perhaps avoiding a crash. It also works in reverse, which helps prevent parking accidents. (For more on Mazda CX-3 safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
Head-up display, and traffic sign recognition.
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, speed limiter, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.
LED headlights with auto on-off, and auto high-beam control.
Keyless entry, and push-button start.
Rear parking sensors, and electric folding mirrors.
Height and reach adjustment for the steering wheel, and buttons on the wheel for operating the cruise control, audio system and your phone. Height adjustment for both front seats.
Hill-launch assist, which controls the brakes automatically to help you start from rest on an uphill slope.
Air-conditioning, electric parking brake, and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.
Wheels made from aluminium alloy (which are lighter and nicer looking than steel wheels with plastic covers). A space-saver spare wheel, with a recommended maximum speed of 80km/h.
G-Vectoring Control, a Mazda technology that makes the car respond more consistently to the steering wheel.
Electronic stability control, which helps the driver recover from skids. (All new cars must have this feature.)
Six airbags.
The Mazda CX-30 is covered by a five-year warranty, with no limit on kilometres driven.