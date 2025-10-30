Ahead of its November launch, Chinese newcomer brand GAC has announced the Australian specifications of its first model. While pricing is yet to be revealed, the mid-sized GAC Aion V SUV will be offered locally in two models with a 75.26kWh battery for up to 510km of range (WLTP). Even in the entry-level model, standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and a full suite of active safety features.

The Aion V range will use a 75.26kWh LFP battery that can be charged at up to 180kW on a DC charger for a claimed 10-80 per cent charge time of as little as 24 minutes. The claimed WLTP range for the Aion V is 510km and its claimed efficiency is 16.7kWh/100km.

The Aion V uses a front axle-mounted 150kW/210Nm electric motor. It measures 4605mm long, 1854mm wide, 1686mm tall and rides on a 2775mm long wheelbase, while the claimed bootspace is between 427 litres with the seats up and 978 litres with them folded.

GAC Aion V Premium standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Tyre repair kit (space-saver spare is optional)

Automatic LED lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-folding/heated mirrors

Roof rails

Keyless entry with push button start

Electric tailgate

Heated synthetic leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather upholstery

Electric front seat adjustment with memory

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Heat pump

8.8-inch digital driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen with online navigation and music

In-car wifi

FM/DAB+ digital radio

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Mobile phone remote vehicle control

3x USB ports

Wireless phone charger

Interior ambient lighting

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality

Aion V Premium safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive lane guidance

Traffic sign recognition

Lane departure warning

Auto high beam

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Aion V Luxury model adds:

Leather upholstery

Massaging front seats

Second-row tray table

6.6 litre in-car refrigerator

PM2.5 sensor

The GAC brand will launch in Australia in November, with local pricing to be revealed then.