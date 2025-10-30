Ahead of its November launch, Chinese newcomer brand GAC has announced the Australian specifications of its first model. While pricing is yet to be revealed, the mid-sized GAC Aion V SUV will be offered locally in two models with a 75.26kWh battery for up to 510km of range (WLTP). Even in the entry-level model, standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and a full suite of active safety features.
The Aion V range will use a 75.26kWh LFP battery that can be charged at up to 180kW on a DC charger for a claimed 10-80 per cent charge time of as little as 24 minutes. The claimed WLTP range for the Aion V is 510km and its claimed efficiency is 16.7kWh/100km.
The Aion V uses a front axle-mounted 150kW/210Nm electric motor. It measures 4605mm long, 1854mm wide, 1686mm tall and rides on a 2775mm long wheelbase, while the claimed bootspace is between 427 litres with the seats up and 978 litres with them folded.
GAC Aion V Premium standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Tyre repair kit (space-saver spare is optional)
- Automatic LED lighting
- Panoramic sunroof
- Auto-folding/heated mirrors
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Electric tailgate
- Heated synthetic leather steering wheel
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Electric front seat adjustment with memory
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heat pump
- 8.8-inch digital driver’s display
- 14.6-inch touchscreen with online navigation and music
- In-car wifi
- FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Mobile phone remote vehicle control
- 3x USB ports
- Wireless phone charger
- Interior ambient lighting
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality
Aion V Premium safety features:
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Traffic sign recognition
- Lane departure warning
- Auto high beam
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Aion V Luxury model adds:
- Leather upholstery
- Massaging front seats
- Second-row tray table
- 6.6 litre in-car refrigerator
- PM2.5 sensor
The GAC brand will launch in Australia in November, with local pricing to be revealed then.
