Ahead of its November launch, Chinese newcomer brand GAC has announced the Australian specifications of its first model. While pricing is yet to be revealed, the mid-sized GAC Aion V SUV will be offered locally in two models with a 75.26kWh battery for up to 510km of range (WLTP). Even in the entry-level model, standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and a full suite of active safety features.

The Aion V range will use a 75.26kWh LFP battery that can be charged at up to 180kW on a DC charger for a claimed 10-80 per cent charge time of as little as 24 minutes. The claimed WLTP range for the Aion V is 510km and its claimed efficiency is 16.7kWh/100km.

The Aion V uses a front axle-mounted 150kW/210Nm electric motor. It measures 4605mm long, 1854mm wide, 1686mm tall and rides on a 2775mm long wheelbase, while the claimed bootspace is between 427 litres with the seats up and 978 litres with them folded.

GAC Aion V Premium standard features:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Tyre repair kit (space-saver spare is optional)
  • Automatic LED lighting
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Auto-folding/heated mirrors
  • Roof rails
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Electric tailgate
  • Heated synthetic leather steering wheel
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Electric front seat adjustment with memory
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heat pump
  • 8.8-inch digital driver’s display
  • 14.6-inch touchscreen with online navigation and music
  • In-car wifi
  • FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Mobile phone remote vehicle control
  • 3x USB ports
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Interior ambient lighting
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality

Aion V Premium safety features:

  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Lane departure warning
  • Auto high beam
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • 360-degree camera
  • Front and rear parking sensors
Aion V Luxury model adds:

  • Leather upholstery
  • Massaging front seats
  • Second-row tray table
  • 6.6 litre in-car refrigerator
  • PM2.5 sensor

The GAC brand will launch in Australia in November, with local pricing to be revealed then.