Geely’s small electric EX2 has emerged as a major success in China, finishing 2025 as the country’s best-selling vehicle across all segments, not just among electric cars.

Sales data from Geely shows the EX2 recorded 465,775 registrations during the year, placing it ahead of every petrol, hybrid and electric rival in the world’s largest car market. The result is notable given the intense competition in China’s small-car and EV segments, where pricing pressure and frequent new model launches have made sustained sales leadership difficult.

On sale for just over a year, the EX2 has quickly become a volume leader. Over the past seven months, monthly sales have consistently exceeded 40,000 units, with one month surpassing the 50,000-vehicle mark. That level of demand has helped cement the model’s position while demonstrating the enthusiasm of Chinese buyers for compact electric vehicles.

The hatchback is built on Geely’s Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA), the same platform that underpins models already available in Australia, including the EX5 electric SUV and the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid. The shared architecture is designed to support a range of body styles and powertrains, helping Geely scale production and keep costs down.

Geely Auto Australia has confirmed the EX2 will be added to its local line-up in the second half of 2026. When it arrives, it will slot below the EX5, giving the brand an entry-level electric option aimed at urban buyers.

In overseas markets, the EX2 is a rear-wheel-drive, five-door hatch measuring 4135mm long, 1805mm wide and 1580mm tall, with a 2650mm wheelbase. Despite its compact footprint, the relatively long wheelbase allows for a flexible interior layout, with multiple storage areas designed into the cabin.

Australian specifications, including battery options, equipment levels and pricing, have yet to be confirmed. Geely says further details will be released closer to the car’s local on-sale date.

Geely’s rise extends well beyond the success of the EX2. In 2025, the Chinese automotive group surged 66.4 per cent to just under 2.1 million wholesale sales, overtaking both Volkswagen and Toyota to become the country’s second-largest carmaker. It now claims China’s single best-selling model with the Xingyuan hatchback, while its Galaxy New Energy Vehicle sub-brand more than doubled its volumes year on year to over 526,000 units.

According to industry data, total new-vehicle wholesales in China rose 9.4 per cent in 2025 to a record 34.5 million units, marking the third consecutive year above 30 million. New Energy Vehicles continued to drive that expansion, climbing 28.2 per cent to 16.5 million units and accounting for roughly half of all passenger car sales.