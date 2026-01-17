Chinese automotive heavyweight Geely is preparing to enter the serious off-road SUV market with a large, rugged four-wheel-drive aimed squarely at icons such as the Toyota LandCruiser and Land Rover Defender. While the vehicle has been confirmed for overseas markets from 2028, its development signals Geely’s growing ambition in traditionally conservative segments.

The as-yet-unnamed production model was previewed by the Galaxy Cruiser concept, unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. According to Geely’s head of design, Flavien Dachet, the concept is around 90 to 95 per cent representative of the final showroom version, which is expected to be revealed later this year.

Visually, the Galaxy Cruiser wears a familiar silhouette. Its upright stance, boxy proportions and exposed exterior elements clearly echo classic off-roaders. Dachet has acknowledged that the design draws from established four-wheel-drive conventions, noting that vehicles like the Defender, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Ford Bronco all follow similar functional cues born from off-road necessity.

Despite the similarities, Geely’s designers aimed to strike a balance between toughness and approachability. The goal, Dachet says, was to create something that looks capable and muscular without appearing overly aggressive. Distinctive design touches include angular daytime running lights inspired by Chinese cultural motifs, though these are expected to be toned down for the production model, along with a slightly narrower body.

Inside, the Galaxy Cruiser is expected to lean more towards comfort and technology than some of its rivals. The concept featured a premium-looking cabin with physical switches, a prominent centre console and a large gear selector, signalling a more upmarket approach than traditional utilitarian off-roaders.

Underneath, the SUV is based on Geely’s advanced GEA Evo platform, which also underpins the Galaxy M9 luxury SUV. This architecture supports technologies such as steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire and four-wheel steering, enabling features like tight turning circles and even crab-walking. The concept also showcased a plug-in hybrid system that uses artificial intelligence to switch between electric, hybrid and range-extender modes depending on terrain.

While final specifications are yet to be confirmed, the related M9’s system combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with three electric motors, producing around 640kW. If similar outputs carry over, it would comfortably exceed most current off-road SUVs on power alone.

Geely says prototypes have already undergone desert testing in China, with strong off-road performance reported. Ground clearance, large wheels and a claimed wading depth of around 800mm point to genuine capability. For Geely, this model represents a first step into the off-road arena—and potentially the beginning of a broader rugged SUV range.