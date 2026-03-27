MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and initial specifications for the new MG4 EV Urban, which goes on sale on April 1. Priced from just $31,990 driveaway for the entry-level model, the MG4 EV Urban is the second-cheapest electric vehicle in Australia – above the $23,990 plus on-road costs price of the BYD Atto 1, but cheaper than BYD’s larger Dolphin sibling once on-road costs are included.

Differentiated from the other MG4 that’s been on the market since 2023 thanks to its roomier cabin and comfort focus, the MG4 EV Urban will offered with two battery sizes (43kWh or 54kWh). Australian range figures are yet to be confirmed, but WLTP figures from the UK model list the range as 325km for the smaller battery and 415km for the larger one. A 150kW DC fast charging ability gives a 10-80 per cent charge in a claimed 30 minutes, according to MG.

In the UK, the smaller battery is paired with a 110kW/250Nm front-mounted electric motor, with the latter using a slightly more powerful 118kW motor instead, likely to account for the larger battery’s extra weight. Australian figures are yet to be announced.

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There’s no word just yet if the new semi-solid-state battery that will be available in European-spec MG4 EV Urbans later in 2026 will make it to Australia.

The MG4 EV Urban features MG’s new “6‑in‑1” electric drive system, which is a new front wheel drive architecture that brings together multiple components into a single compact unit. According to MG, the design reduces overall system weight and increases passenger and luggage space by 20 per cent compared with the regular MG4.

The MG4 EV Urban will be available to test drive and order from MG dealerships from April 1, and will also be showcased at the upcoming Melbourne Motor Show from April 10-12.