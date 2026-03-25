MG has announced a raft of upgrades to its electric and hybrid vehicles with improved performance and efficiency. Most notable is its new semi-solid-state battery, which could be sold locally in the new MG4 Urban electric hatchback, while the brand’s ‘Hybrid+’ system has also seen upgrades aimed at improving performance and refinement.

Dubbed ‘SolidCore’, the new semi-solid-state battery is not news to the MG brand, but it is the first time that it’s been announced for markets outside of China. MG will be the first manufacturer to introduce semi-solid-state batteries for global use and we’d be surprised if it wasn’t on sale locally – perhaps in a higher-spec MG 4 Urban – by the end of 2026.

Solid-state batteries have long been regarded as the next big engineering development in electric vehicle development. MG’s semi-solid-state battery still reportedly offers a big step up in range, charging speed and low-temperature performance. Replacing the liquid electrolyte, which is the most volatile part of the battery cell, is a solid electrolyte which MG says improves energy density, charging speeds and longevity.

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The SolidCore battery also uses a new Lithium-Manganese-Oxide (LMO) chemistry, with a semi-solid electrolyte cathode that acts almost as a shield on top of the cell packs. SolidCore is reportedly only five per cent liquid electrolyte, compared to the 20 per cent of NMC and LFP batteries already in millions of EVs around the world.

According to MG, the SolidCore’s chemistry allows it to charge up to 15 per cent faster than comparably sized LFP batteries in cold weather. The brand is yet to announce further details about the SolidCore, such as size or efficiency, but is aiming for 1000km of range in the near future with semi-solid-state tech.

In addition to the SolidCore battery, the company has also announced upgrades to its Hybrid+ system, currently available in the MG3 small car, ZS small SUV and HS medium SUV in Australia. New software has reportedly increased responsiveness and enhanced refinement, while a new three-speed transmission (with one more gear compared to the current drivetrain in the HS) has also been designed for increased drivability in a wider range of driving.

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A new eight-mode logic engine software system “improves the performance and management of the power delivery” and a new Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) features real-time terrain detection so the vehicle can make “even smarter judgments to adapt its propulsion strategy to changing driving conditions, for example, especially on slopes”.

MG Motor Australia is yet to confirm when these drivetrain improvements will be sold here, but given the popularity of its electrified cars, we’d be surprised if they weren’t offered before the end of 2026.