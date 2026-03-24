A new style of licence plate is being introduced in Victoria to better suit the growing number of Chinese-built vehicles on Australian roads, highlighting how quickly the local car market is changing.

According to reporting by Yahoo News Australia, the so-called ‘mullet plate’ features a standard Australian-sized front plate paired with a differently shaped rear plate designed to match the mounting points used on many Chinese vehicles. These rear plates are narrower and taller than traditional Australian formats, eliminating the need for brackets or modifications.

The change addresses a practical issue that has emerged alongside the rapid rise of Chinese brands such as BYD, MG, GWM, Chery and Haval. Many of these vehicles use number plate dimensions common in China, which differ from Australia’s standard 372mm by 132mm format. By contrast, the Chinese-style plate is deeper and less wide, making it incompatible without adjustment.

VicRoads says the new plates are intended to simplify installation and improve fitment. The updated design allows plates to be mounted directly without drilling or add-ons, offering a cleaner finish for owners and dealerships alike. The plates are available through selected dealerships and VicRoads centres, priced at $175 per set.

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Chinese brands have gained traction in recent years thanks to competitive pricing, strong technology offerings and increasing availability at a time when global supply constraints have affected traditional manufacturers. Their rapid expansion in electric vehicle production has also aligned with rising consumer interest in lower running costs and reduced emissions.

The trend is now being reflected in national sales data. Recent VFACTS figures show China has become Australia’s largest source of new vehicles for the first time on a monthly basis, overtaking long-standing leaders such as Japan and Thailand. The shift underscores the speed at which Chinese manufacturers have established a foothold in the local market.

While the new ‘mullet’ plates may seem like a small change, they reinforce the significant transition underway in Australia’s new car market.