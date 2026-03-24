The local distributor for the Chinese electric vehicle brand, Xpeng, has gone into administration leaving the future of the brand in Australia in uncertain territory.

According to documents filed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), external administrators – Daniel Juratowitch and Barry Wight of Cor Cordis – were appointed to Xpeng’s Australian distributor, TrueEV, on March 19, 2026.

The AISC filing lists the appointment of Cor Cordie “by instrument” which indicates that either TrueEV has gone into voluntary liquidation or that a secured creditor is seeking to take control over assets. The ASIC filing confirms Cor Cordie has taken control of Xpeng vehicles located across Australia.

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Additionally, TrueEV is listed as the applicant in a Federal Court case against Xpeng that began on March 3, 2026. The next hearing is set down in the court for March 30, 2026. There is no indication in the court documents as to the nature of the legal dispute.

TrueEV was appointed the sole Australian distributor of XPeng in May 2024 ahead of first deliveries in August of the same year.

With 18 dealerships nationwide, Xpeng currently sells just two variants of its small electric G6 SUV, but had planned to roll out more models in 2026, including the larger G9 SUV and X9 people mover.

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With the future of the company now uncertain, there remain unanswered questions surrounding warranty, servicing and the availability of parts for the approximately 2000 vehicles it had confirmed as sold by the end of 2025. TrueEV does not report its official sales figures to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries or to the Electric Vehicle Council.

With the ongoing legal battle between the two parties it remains unclear if Xpeng is looking to take control of the brand in Australia.