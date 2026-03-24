Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that its striking CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT will underpin two new high-performance models, including a next-generation GT3 race car and a future GT Black Series road car.

Originally revealed as a standalone concept, the TRACK SPORT has now been repositioned as a development platform for both motorsport and road applications. The move signals AMG’s intent to expand its GT line-up at the extreme end of performance.

The road-legal version of the project will serve as a homologation model for the GT3 successor, linking the two vehicles closely in both engineering and intent. AMG says the TRACK SPORT name reflects this dual purpose, bridging the gap between uncompromising track capability and road-legal performance.

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Development of the prototypes has been underway since late 2025, with testing conducted across a range of circuits including Immendingen, Bilster Berg, Portimão and Monteblanco. More recently, the programme has moved to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, marking a key phase in refining performance under demanding conditions.

The new GT3 will continue AMG’s long-running customer racing programme, which dates back to 2010 with the SLS AMG GT3. Since then, AMG’s GT3 cars have been a regular presence in international endurance racing, with updates introduced through the current GT3 and its Evo version.

Responsibility for the new model sits with Affalterbach Racing GmbH, a dedicated AMG subsidiary established to oversee development and production. The focus is on improving performance, safety and competitiveness while maintaining continuity with previous customer racing cars.

Alongside the GT3, AMG is also preparing a new Black Series model, positioned as the most extreme road-going version of the GT. The Black Series badge has been reserved for AMG’s most focused performance cars since 2006, drawing heavily on motorsport-derived engineering.

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The new model is expected to continue that tradition, translating lessons from the GT3 programme into a road-legal package. AMG describes the approach as a continuation of its long-standing philosophy of transferring racing technology to production vehicles.

While technical details remain limited, the dual development programme highlights AMG’s strategy of aligning its racing and road car efforts more closely.

Further information on both the GT3 and the new Black Series is expected to be released as development progresses.