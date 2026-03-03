A limited run of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition is heading to Australia with an eye-watering price tag of $568,800 before on-road costs. That’s a $149,900 premium over the regular AMG GT 63 Pro.

A Mercedes-Benz local representative confirmed Australia had secured a number of the global production-run of 200 cars although remained tight-lipped on just how many would make their way Down Under.

Mechanically identical to the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro, the Motorsport Collectors Edition is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making the same 450kW and 850Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending drive to all four wheels.

Where the Motorsport Collectors edition distinguishes itself is in its unique design features including the bespoke Obsidian Black exterior paint with green accents – on the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and 21-inch forged alloy wheels – mirroring that of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team’s title sponsor, Petronas.

Continuing the F1-inspired theme, a hand-painted star pattern stretches from the AMG GT’s doors and over the rear wheel arches. More bespoke touches appear on the door where the crest of Affalterbach – AMG’s hometown – has been meticulously painted by hand on the lower third of both doors.

Distinctive interior design elements include contrast stitching, once again finished in Petronas green – on the Nappa leather seats, door trims, centre console, and steering wheel.

Each Motorsport Collectors Edition also comes with an indoor car cover featuring a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team design.

The entire 200-car production run, including those landing in Australia, have already been snapped up by eager collectors.