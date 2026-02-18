Formula One superstar Max Verstappen has an open invitation to crack hot laps in the next new track weapon from Mercedes-AMG.

Development of the upcoming AMG GT3 racer is shifting into top gear with a test program scheduled for the Portimao circuit, in the south of Portugal, next month.

The V8-powered racer is based on the recently-revealed Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO, which is priced from $418,900 in Australia for deliveries later this year. The GT3 racer could begin competing in season 2027, possibly from the Bathurst 12-Hour race which traditionally opens the sports car season.

Before then, Mercedes-AMG has a packed test program which could include track time for Verstappen.

“If he is interested, then I am happy,” the global head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, Christoph Sagemueller, revealed to Wheels.

“Of course, it depends on his contractual situation.”

He is referring to Red Bull Racing’s connection to Ford in F1, a new deal which begins this year. In the past, when the Red Bull racers were connected to Honda, there was no drama with Verstappen racing a Ferrari in GT3 sports cars and also establishing a personal team that will race with AMG GT3 cars in 2026.

The four-time champion has already cut laps in the current car, but Sagemueller said Verstappen will have no input on the successor to the car which took victory in the Bathurst 12-Hour recently.

“It will be a fantastic car. The development is in full swing,” said Sagemueller.“I would say we are on the schedule. And that’s important. We had the first roll-out in August last year. We did two days of testing and it was very good.

“There is still lots to do. The beauty of our current car makes it even more difficult for the successor car. The major goal is to bring the car on an even higher level. This, to be fair, is quite a challenge. Everybody is very curious about the next car. We have a high demand for the new car already.”

The new AMG GT3 had been expected to race this year and Sagemueller admitted there had been some delays.

“We wanted to ensure we had the right concept and bring the car in the right window. That’s why it took longer than originally expected,” he said.

Mercedes-AMG has become a giant business for the German luxury car brand, with further expansion currently underway on a vacant block at its headquarters at Affalterbach in Germany. Sagemueller revealed he was AMG employee #800, with an estimated workforce of 3000 and more to come.

“It’s a very big business. We have over 100 active racing teams. We have 48 race weekends a year. Everything we do in racing is linked to AMG.

“We do motorsport for different reasons. Formula One is one of the most powerful branding tools we can get but, when it comes to GT sports and customer racing, is when we are close to the real road car product. This is extremely close to what you can buy for the street.”

Sagemeuller emphasised the work AMG does in polishing the three-pointed star, through its road cars and racing programs.

“We can use the strength of the mother ship and the strength of AMG. We are like the ’speedboat’ and it is the big cruise ship. The importance of AMG for the overall Mercedes brand is big.

“I’m operating as a profit centre. That has always been the goal. In the meantime the program has grown so much, so there is more freedom.”