Mazda has opened pre-orders in Australia for its first mainstream battery-electric vehicle, the Mazda 6e, ahead of showroom arrivals.

The five-door liftback introduces a new design direction for the brand’s electric models, with a low, coupe-style roofline and short rear deck combined with hatchback practicality. Built on a 2895mm wheelbase, the 6e offers five seats and a minimalist cabin layout influenced by Japanese design principles focused on space and simplicity.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing up to 190kW and 290Nm, driving the rear wheels. Energy is supplied by a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with Mazda claiming a WLTP driving range of up to 560 kilometres. Combined energy consumption is rated at 15.9kWh/100km.

The 6e is fitted with a CCS Type-2 charging port and supports DC fast charging, with Mazda quoting a 30 to 80 per cent recharge time of as little as 15 minutes under ideal conditions.

Pricing

Mazda 6e Model Grade Motor & Battery Drivetrain MLP GT 190kW/78 kWh RWD $49,990 Atenza 190kW/78 kWh RWD $52,990

Two model grades will be offered locally: GT and Atenza. Standard equipment on the GT includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument display and 14.6-inch central touchscreen, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera system, augmented-reality head-up display, tri-zone climate control and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Sony audio system and a range of driver assistance systems are also included.

The Atenza adds tan leather and synthetic suede seat trim with quilted stitching, matching interior accents and a two-tone steering wheel.

A new Mazda 6e smartphone app will allow owners to access functions remotely, including door locking and unlocking, window control and climate pre-conditioning. A Bluetooth-enabled digital key feature also debuts on the model.

Safety systems include Smart Brake Support with pedestrian and cyclist detection, front and rear cross-traffic alert and a driver monitoring system.

Seven exterior colours will be available at launch, including Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic.

Deliveries expected to commence later this year.