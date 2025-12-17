Mazda’s showroom is awash with SUVs – there’s your ‘thanks for the tip, scoop’ moment for 2025-26 Wheels Car of the Year. Within the CX-60 range as tested for COTY, there are three drivetrains, petrol or diesel, and five trim grades available. And that’s one model in amongst many.

At the time of testing, the price spread started from $47,990 drive away, scaling up to $74,192 drive

away. The GT grade we included was priced at $67,990 drive away. Mazda is a brand that carries the heavy burden of multiple COTY successes, dating back to 1980 with the 323 – along with the expectations of a judging panel keen to assess whether any new Mazda delivers on the premium, sporty feel we expect (demand) from the Japanese manufacturer.

1

CX-60 GT enters the fray this year, then, more forcibly armed than it might have been. Both more affordable and more expensive variants are available, but the GT sits in the sweet spot near the middle of the range. Cabin design and execution remain a Mazda standout and while everyone’s definition of luxury differs, the Mazda cabin is a lovely place to be. Visibility, the sense of light and space, the quality of the controls, and how easy those controls are to locate and use are all highlights of the CX-60’s DNA.

The judges unanimously agreed that the eight-speed multi-clutch automatic lacked the last 10 per cent in refinement, and the mild-hybrid system wasn’t as smooth as it could be either. We also noted road noise intrusion into the cabin on coarse-chip surfaces at highway speed. However, there is no doubt Mazda has taken on feedback, and softened up the suspension system to deliver improved ride quality on rough surfaces, as well as making the price more attractive to buyers in a hugely competitive segment. The CX-60 – even with road noise noted – is also quieter than previous Mazdas, meaning Mazda has undertaken to engineer cabin insulation into the mix.

2

The judges loved the smooth response of the 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder engine, which generates 209kW and 450Nm, while using a claimed 7.4L/100km. “A timely reminder of how great an inline six can be,” uttered by more than one judge during the week.

The judges also noted that Mazda faces a tough task anytime it releases a new vehicle – traditionalists wanting it to ‘feel’ like a Mazda whether it’s hybrid or electric, and therefore heavier than it might otherwise be.

Ultimately, the Mazda CX-60 – competent as it is – doesn’t reset the bar in a segment that is hugely competitive across all price points and specification grades. The judges enjoyed driving the CX-60, and all plumped for the quality of the cabin, the useful space on offer, and the choice of materials. Progress to the pointy end of Car of the Year is no easy task though, and the Mazda CX-60 fell short this year.

3

Specs