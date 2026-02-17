Toyota is preparing an all-new Yaris that will offer buyers a choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with the next-generation light hatch expected to arrive globally around 2027 or 2028.

The move mirrors Toyota’s plans for the upcoming Corolla, which will also adopt a flexible platform capable of supporting internal combustion (ICE), hybrid and battery-electric (BEV) drivetrains. The strategy is aimed at giving customers multiple options within the same model line-up, rather than splitting petrol and electric versions into separate nameplates.

Toyota Europe’s vice president of strategy and marketing, Andrea Carlucci, has indicated that electrification is inevitable for the Yaris, but not at the expense of hybrid technology. Instead, the brand is developing a new architecture designed to accommodate different energy sources depending on market demand.

For Australia, where the current Yaris is sold exclusively as a hybrid, such flexibility could ensure the model remains competitive as emissions standards tighten and electric vehicle uptake increases.

The fully electric Yaris would need to deliver competitive driving range to rival upcoming small EVs such as the Renault 5 and Volkswagen’s planned ID. Polo. Overseas reports suggest a target of around 400km of driving range under WLTP testing could be required to remain competitive in the segment.

At the same time, Toyota’s existing Yaris Hybrid is among the most fuel-efficient light cars on sale in Australia, with combined consumption around 3.3L/100km. Any new hybrid system would be expected to match or improve on that figure.

Styling is also set to evolve. Early indications point to sharper lines, slimmer lighting signatures and a more contemporary look consistent with Toyota’s latest design language. Despite its compact proportions, the next Yaris is expected to present a more substantial appearance than the current model.

Performance variants remain under consideration. While a successor to the three-door GR Yaris has yet to be confirmed, Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division is continuing to develop new turbocharged engines that could underpin future hot hatch models.

A full reveal is not expected until closer to launch, with further details likely to emerge over the next two years.