Chery Australia is celebrating its 2025 sales results, which rose 176 per cent over its 2024 result at 34,889 units. Leading the way was the Tiggo 4 small SUV which notched 20,149 units, with the Tiggo 7 and Omoda 5/C5 following behind.
Following the success of the brand in Australia, other markets globally have reportedly adopted the Australian arm’s ‘Chery Family Care’ seven-year warranty with seven years of roadside assistance and seven years of capped price servicing. According to Chery, that will increase trust in its products.
2025 Chery sales in Australia:
|Tiggo 4
|20,149
|Tiggo 7
|5681
|Omoda 5/C5
|5298
|Tiggo 8
|3571
|Tiggo 9
|190
So far in 2026 to the end of January (February sales figures are yet to be announced), Chery has sold 3780 vehicles, which is a 105.8 per cent increase on January 2025. As expected, the Tiggo 4 has done the heavy lifting at 2234 sales but the Tiggo 7 has recorded 439.5 per cent growth to 798 sales.
This year is expected to bring a lot of new product for Chery, including its first ute – the plug-in hybrid diesel ‘KP31’ – as well as the next-generation of its Super Hybrid plug-in hybrid system that will reportedly be capable of travelling up to 2000km on a tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.
Chery has also announced that it’s opened a regional warehouse in Melbourne holding in excess of $28 million worth of parts inventory, which reflects its broader commitment to “strengthening parts logistics and reducing downtime — an area of strong focus for Australian consumers”. In addition, Chery plans to open two additional warehouses in Brisbane and Perth by the end of 2026.
