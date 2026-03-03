GWM’s popular Cannon dual-cab ute is set to receive a significant boost with the Chinese manufacturer confirming a second plug-in hybrid model will join the brand’s local line-up in 2026.

Joining the already available and larger Cannon Alpha PHEV in the brand’s local line-up of dual-cabs, the new Cannon variant will feature the same Hi4-T PHEV powertrain that blends hybrid technology with off-road underpinnings including mechanical four-wheel drive, a low-range transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials. Hi4-T PHEV will also be available – from April – in the Tank 300 SUV.

The expanded PHEV line-up comes as GWM announced its ambitious expansion plans in Australia, the brand promising 10 new or refreshed models in 2026 alongside a 10 per cent increase in dealership numbers.

The move comes as the Chinese manufacturer celebrated its most successful year to date in Australia, with sales in excess of 53,000 vehicles across its portfolio of brands in 2025.

The GWM umbrella includes Haval, Ora, Tank and Cannon, but is set to expand with the addition of Wey, its first premium brand, in the latter half of this year.

Other new models slated for 2026 include the Haval Jolion Max SUV, and an all-new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine set to make its global debut in Australia powering new variants of the Tank 500 large SUV and Cannon Alpha dual-cab.

GWM has also promised to bolster its line up of battery electric vehicles, with two new Ora models confirmed.

“The wider electrification of the GWM range, led by our class-leading technologies, is something that we firmly believe will enhance our brand position and sales momentum Down Under”, said John Kett, GWM ANZ’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Several years ago, GWM made a deliberate choice to design Hi4 and Hi4-T as class-leading examples of four-wheel electrification, engineered for outstanding performance both on and off-road. This relentless focus on innovation and continuous improvement is what we firmly believe will drive the next phase of our growth in Australia.”

GWM’s dealer footprint is expected to grow by 10 per cent in 2026, the brand confining it’s targeting 135 dealerships across Australia by the end of 2026, up from the current 123.

“Product is only one element of success. Expanded dealer network coverage, enhanced aftersales support, improved parts availability and comprehensive technical training will form the core foundations of our pursuit of a top five position. These are non-negotiable.”