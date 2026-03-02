General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) has announced local pricing and specifications for the Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq electric SUVs ahead of their imminent arrival in Australian Cadillac showrooms. Sitting both above and below the Lyriq that’s already been on sale here since October 2024, the Optiq and Vistiq have expanded the brand’s local range.

Competing against cars such as the Mercedes-Benz EQB and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Cadillac Optiq will only be offered with a 224kW/480Nm dual-motor drivetrain. A 75kWh lithium-ion battery is the only option available, giving an “estimated” range of 425km based on claimed energy consumption of 19.9kWh/100km. Pricing for the Optiq starts at $80,000 plus on-road costs.

The Optiq measures 4820mm long, 1912mm wide, 1644mm tall and rides on a 2954mm long wheelbase, making it larger than the Tesla Model Y. Its 744-litre boot can be expanded to 1603 litres with the rear seats folded.

In Australia, at least initially, the Optiq will only be offered in a single Sport trim. The Sport is quite well equipped, with standard features including a panoramic glass roof, 21-inch alloy wheels, Brembo performance front brakes, selectable driving modes and regenerative braking modes, ‘Intelux’ synthetic leather upholstery, heated, ventilated and massaging electrically adjustable front seats, a 33-inch screen with inbuilt Google features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system and a full suite of active safety features.

Above the Optiq – and the Lyriq already on sale – is the six-seat Vistiq, which is priced from $116,000 plus on-road costs in Australia and it will compete with the Volvo EX90, Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9.

Like the Optiq, the Vistiq will only be offered with one drivetrain at least initially, which combines a 91kWh battery with a 459kW/880Nm dual-motor drivetrain that’s good for a claimed 4.2-second 0-100km/h.

The “estimated” range for the Vistiq is 461km based off claimed energy consumption of 22kWh/100km. The Vistiq measures 5233mm long, 2026mm wide, 1799mm tall and uses a 3094mm long wheelbase, while up to 2271 litres of boot capacity is available behind the first row of seats (five-seat mode: 1218L, seven-seat mode: 430L).

Like the Optiq, the Vistiq Platinum is quite well equipped with features including 22-inch alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension with adaptive dampers, active rear wheel steering, a panoramic dual pane sunroof, ‘Nouveauluxe’ synthetic leather upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated, ventilated and massaging seats, the same 33-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt Google as the Optiq and a 23-speaker AKG4 Studio sound system with available Dolby Atmos programming.

2026 Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq pricing (plus on-road costs):

Optiq Sport: $80,000

Vistiq Platinum: $116,000

The Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq will go on sale in Australia imminently, with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.