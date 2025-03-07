Cadillac reveals two new models bound for Australia

The Cadillac Vistiq and Optiq electric SUVs have been confirmed for an Australian release in 2026 as the American luxury brand expands its global footprint. Revealed as part of an announcement about greater commitment into right-hand drive markets such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the Optiq and Vistiq will join the Lyriq that went on sale locally in late 2024. The Optiq and Vistiq will sit below and above the Lyriq in size, with the Optiq competing against a range of mid-size electric SUVs and the Vistiq competing with larger seven-seaters like the incoming Hyundai Ioniq 9. All three sit on General Motors’ ‘BEV3’ platform and use its ‘Ultium’ drive motors. 34 Cadillac Optiq Smaller than the Lyriq, the Optiq measures 4,820mm long, making it longer than a Tesla Model Y. It uses an 85kWh lithium ion battery for a claimed 480km range, while power comes from a 224kW/480Nm dual-motor all-wheel drive system.

According to Cadillac, the Optiq can be DC fast charged at up to 150kW, reportedly adding 127km of range in just 10 minutes. Pricing in the US for the Optiq starts at US$54,000 (around AUD$87,000 at current exchange rates) and is available in two models there: Sport and Luxury. Both models are well equipped with features like a 19-speaker AKG stereo, a huge 33-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt Google Maps and a full suite of active safety kit. 34 Cadillac Vistiq dashboard Luxury features inside the Optiq include a Volvo-like woven fabric made from recycled materials on the dashboard, ‘PaperWood’ accents with tulip wood and recycled newspaper, and crystal-look air vent controls.

Cadillac claims best-in-segment cargo capacity of 744 litres, which expands to 1,603L with the rear seats folded. The front seats are electric, heated, ventilated and even give a massage. Sitting above the Lyriq and Optiq is the Vistiq, which is a large seven-seat electric SUV. Measuring 5,222mm long, the Vistiq is even longer than the Kia EV9 and like its smaller siblings, features a dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain as standard. In the US, outputs of up to 459kW/880Nm are available, which is almost double that of the Optiq. 34 Cadillac Optiq infotainment The Vistiq uses a larger 102kWh battery for a range of around 480km, with Australian figures yet to be confirmed.