The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport nameplate is back, and it arrives with more muscle, more technology and a sharper focus on performance than ever before.

A familiar badge in Corvette history since the C2 era, the Grand Sport has long represented a sweet spot between everyday usability and track-ready capability. Now, on the latest mid-engined C8 platform, it returns with a significant mechanical upgrade headlined by a new, larger-capacity V8.

At the heart of the new Grand Sport is a 6.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 producing 399kW and 705Nm – making it the most torque-rich non-electrified Corvette engine to date. Replacing the outgoing 6.2-litre unit, the new engine benefits from a range of upgrades including forged internals, a revised intake system, a larger throttle body and a higher compression ratio.

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Power is delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with performance expected to improve on the Stingray’s already brisk 0–100km/h sprint of around 3.5 seconds. A centrally mounted quad-exit exhaust system, visually reminiscent of the ZR1, promises a suitably aggressive soundtrack.

Alongside the standard Grand Sport, Chevrolet has also introduced a new electrified variant: the Grand Sport X. Borrowing technology from the Corvette E-Ray, it adds a front-mounted electric motor delivering all-wheel drive. Combined with the new 6.7-litre V8, total system output climbs to an impressive 538kW – making it one of the most potent Corvettes ever produced.

Chassis technology has also been enhanced, with the latest fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control system adjusting suspension damping in milliseconds to suit road conditions. For those seeking greater track capability, optional performance packages add upgrades including Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, Z06-derived braking hardware and, at the extreme end, carbon-ceramic brakes and Cup 2R tyres.

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Visually, the Grand Sport retains its iconic cues, including the classic blue paint with white stripes and red accents, alongside new badging and forged alloy wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. Inside, a bold Santorini Blue interior adds a distinctive finishing touch.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for Australia, though the Grand Sport is expected to sit above the Stingray – and potentially rival the electrified E-Ray – should it arrive locally.