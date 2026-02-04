Adrian Portelli’s push into Australia’s fuel market has taken a tangible step forward, with the first LMCT+ branded service station beginning to emerge in Melbourne’s inner north. As revealed in an Instagram post by Portelli, new signage has appeared at a former Shell site on the corner of Gower Street and Plenty Road in Preston, marking the first physical location tied to the membership-based brand’s fuel ambitions.

The move follows months of speculation across LMCT+ social media channels, where cryptic posts and captions such as “LMCT+ Petrol incoming” hinted at a national rollout. When images of the Preston site were shared online, reaction from followers was immediate with comments demanding cheaper fuel, custom blends and calls for Portelli to take on Australia’s broader cost-of-living pressures.

In one teaser post, Portelli’s brand wrote, “If they don’t comply, make them regret it,” fuelling speculation the venture is aimed directly at challenging established fuel retailers.

2

Portelli has previously said the idea was born out of frustration with major petrol chains, claiming they were unwilling to offer meaningful discounts to everyday motorists. According to LMCT+ posts, the new service stations will be positioned as “rewards hubs”, linking fuel discounts to the broader LMCT+ ecosystem of memberships, promotions and giveaways.

While only one site is currently visible, industry chatter suggests the Preston location is just a starting point. One industry source familiar with the sector said expectations around the scale of the rollout are already far larger than a single Melbourne servo.

Despite increasing discussion around electric vehicles, analysts say traditional fuel retail remains commercially viable in the short to medium term, supported by strong hybrid sales and steady fuel margins.

For now, LMCT+’s petrol presence begins with a single rebadged site. But judging by the messaging coming from its social channels – and the reaction they continue to generate – Preston may be less a one-off experiment than the first marker in a much larger play.