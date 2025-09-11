The sight of a $3 million hypercar dangling from a crane over Melbourne’s CBD was enough to stop the city in its tracks. When billionaire entrepreneur Adrian Portelli arranged for his McLaren Senna GTR to be hoisted 57 storeys into his luxury penthouse, no-one was sure what would happen next, but now we know….

Now sitting inside his $39 million two-level apartment, the track-only McLaren has been transformed into an installation piece. Portelli, well-known for his high-profile purchases and appearances on The Block, has made the GTR the centrepiece of his home – bronze-wrapped, displayed on a rotating turntable, and framed by floor-to-ceiling glass looking out across Melbourne’s skyline.

When asked why he went to such extraordinary lengths, Portelli’s answer was disarmingly simple: “Why wouldn’t I want my car in my penthouse?”

The process of placing the McLaren at such dizzying heights was an engineering accomplishment in its own right, which Portelli documented on his social media accounts. Specialist cranes and crews were tasked with lifting the car, a three-million-dollar machine weighing more than a tonne, hundreds of metres into the air. Each stage required exacting precision – any slip could have spelled disaster.

The McLaren Senna GTR is among the rarest hypercars on earth. Only 75 examples exist, each one stripped of creature comforts in pursuit of speed and downforce. Its twin-turbocharged V8 engine generates over 800 horsepower, and the sculpted body is a masterclass in aerodynamics.

Designed exclusively for the racetrack, the car isn’t legal for Australian roads. Portelli has foregone the need to drive it and reimagined it as art – a metallic sculpture in bronze, set high above the city like a prize on a pedestal.

The spectacle has a dual purpose. Portelli admits it’s partly indulgence, but it also serves as a statement piece for his LMCT Plus platform. Branded and broadcast across social media, the car has become a symbol of his empire as much as a personal indulgence.

Portelli has built his name on headline-grabbing moves – whether buying multimillion-dollar homes, growing a fleet of exotic cars, or staging promotions that blend lifestyle with spectacle. Yet even by his standards, lifting a hypercar into a penthouse is a gesture few would even imagine attempting.

Whether you view it as ridiculous extravagance, ambition, or performance art, the result is the same: a rare McLaren Senna GTR, bronzed and gleaming, rotating high above Melbourne.