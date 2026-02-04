Australian new car buyers are embracing electrified vehicles in unprecedented numbers and the surge in their uptake has come at the cost of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles.

January new car sales data released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) shows that buyers are ditching traditional petrol-powered vehicles across all three main segments – passenger cars, SUVs and light commercial (dual-cab utes) – in favour of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full battery electric vehicles.

Sales data records that Aussies bought 33,144 petrol and 24,439 diesel vehicles in January, down 14.7 and 3.7 per cent respectively compared with last year, continuing the trend of recent years, according to the CEO of the FCAI Tony Weber.

“January’s figures show a market that is stable, with Australians continuing to purchase vehicles that meet their needs for work, family and lifestyle,” he said. “We are seeing fewer petrol vehicles sold and rapid growth in plug-in hybrids, while uptake of hybrid and battery electric vehicles is more stable.“

In stark contrast, sales of electric cars were up 93.3 per cent year-on-year, recording sales of 7409 cars according to FCAI and Electric Vehicle Council. Conventional hybrid vehicles accounted for 15,121 sales, two per cent up over the same time last year.

The big winner continues to be the plug-in hybrid segment, with January sales of 5161 PHEVs representing a massive 170.5 per cent increase measured against the same time last year. Chinese auto giant BYD contributed around 43 per cent of total PHEV sales, the Shark 6 dual-cab ute recording 1108 sales, joined by a trio of SUVs, the Sealion 6 (706), Sealion 8 (247) and Sealion 5 (161).

It’s a similar story in the EV category, where BYD easily outgunned its competition, its 2779 sales accounting for 37.5 per cent of the total market for battery electric vehicles in January. Kia placed second with 535 sales ahead of Tesla’s 501, an unusually slow month of the US brand.