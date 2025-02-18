WhichCar
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Review: A cost-of-living champion

Chery shocked when it delivered a new small SUV for under $24,000 drive away last year, but does the Tiggo 4 Pro impress apart from the low price?

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
b81a1006/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 2 jpeg
7.5/10Score

Things we like

  • Amazing value for money
  • More practical than its size suggests
  • Excellent warranty and service package

Not so much

  • Thirsty both on paper and in the real world
  • Driving experience too soft with little steering feel
  • Overactive safety systems are difficult to defeat

It’s no secret that new cars are more expensive than they used to be. Thanks to factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, most new cars are noticeably more expensive than they were even just five years ago.

Remarkably, the number of sub-$30,000 new cars - let alone sub-$20,000 - has dwindled to the point where buying an affordable new car isn’t easy.

Yet Chinese brand Chery has launched what it thinks will help the cost of living crisis: the Tiggo 4 Pro small SUV, which is priced from just $23,990 drive away. Remember when new cars were that cheap?

But does the low price make it a good buy or signal potential buyer’s remorse? Here’s the WhichCar guide to the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

c6ea1039/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 45 jpeg
Pricing

The Tiggo 4 Pro is offered in two specifications:

2025 Tiggo 4 Pro pricing
Urban$23,990 drive away
Ultimate$26,990 drive away

b8071005/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 1 jpeg
Performance and economy

The Tiggo 4 Pro uses the Omoda 5’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, making 108kW of power (at 5,500rpm) and 210Nm of torque (between 1,750rpm and 4,000rpm). That’s mated to a CVT automatic transmission and drives the front wheels only.

One advantage to the Tiggo 4 Pro in our opinion is the engine, which is more refined than its naturally aspirated rivals and noticeably gutsier to the tune of 34kW and 38Nm than the lacklustre Stonic. You don’t need to rev it to get the best out of it because its peak torque hits at just 1,750rpm, helping fuel economy.

c6ec103c/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 36 jpeg
The Tiggo 4 Pro is decently refined with relatively low road and engine noise levels, and it’s quieter than the noisy CX-3 at speed, for comparison. The only available transmission is a CVT automatic and while it’s not the most engaging transmission, it’s at least smooth.

The claimed combined fuel consumption for the Tiggo 4 Pro is 7.4L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 166g/km. That’s higher than rivals - the 5.4L/100km rating of the Stonic in particular - and we achieved 8.8L/100km in driving skewed towards urban, which is similar to what a CX-3 will return.

Helping offset that a bit is that the Tiggo 4 Pro runs on 91RON regular unleaded and features a 51-litre fuel tank, giving a good driving range.

c740103e/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 49 jpeg
Interior comfort, practicality and boot space

For the price, the Tiggo 4 Pro features an impressive cabin that is more practical than you’d expect given its diminutive size, but one that’s also better finished and far more modern than its main rivals.

The dashboard and front door tops are all covered in soft touch plastics, while the dashboard fascia also features a strip of synthetic leather. The synthetic leather trim on the steering wheel also feels nice in the hand, and overall, it feels luxurious compared with some rivals.

The cabin is also more practical than its main rivals with long door bins, a big bin underneath the central armrest, a large tray underneath the centre console and a big glovebox. The two cupholders are also a good size, and there’s even a phone holder ahead of them, though it doesn’t feature a wireless charger.

c6fa1039/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 37 jpeg
Both Tiggo 4 Pro variants use a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the same infotainment software as the larger Omoda 5. Unlike that car, it also includes a row of buttons on the dashboard to help access features such as a home button, the volume and activating the 360-degree camera.

There are also physical buttons for the climate control on the centre console, which is so refreshing for a brand that typically hides those controls in menus in the touchscreen.

The touchscreen itself is easy to use with colourful icons and good screen quality, though it can be a touch laggy. It doesn’t feature satellite navigation, but wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The six-speaker sound system in the upper-spec Ultimate sounds good for the price as well.

c709103f/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 46 jpeg
Front seat comfort is good thanks to soft synthetic leather trim and generally supportive seats, though it would be nice to see lumbar and under-thigh adjustment added.

The rear seat of the Tiggo 4 Pro is bigger than you expect, and two average-sized adults will be totally comfortable. There are also map and door pockets, an armrest with two cupholders, a single USB-A port and an air vent as well - the latter is nonexistent in this segment, so kudos to Chery. There’s also a light in each door that flashes as part of the door open warning system, which is something that all cars should feature.

The boot of the Tiggo 4 Pro measures 380 litres with the rear seats up and 1,225L with the rear seats folded - in comparison, a CX-3 holds just 264L with its seats up. The boot itself is fairly featureless with just a space saver spare below the floor - we’d like to see a false floor added to give a flat area when the seats are folded.

b887100d/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 7 jpeg
On the road

The Tiggo 4 Pro’s driving experience is fairly unremarkable. It’s not sporty nor luxurious; instead, it’s just a comfortable tiny SUV. If you’re looking for something sportier, a CX-3 or a Stonic are definitely better handlers and feature better body control.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit too soft when pushed hard and its soft brake pedal feel and light steering don’t inspire confidence either. But on Sydney’s awful roads, the Tiggo 4 Pro’s softness makes it comfortable which is appeal in an era where so many cars have too-firm rides.

What slightly takes the shine off the Tiggo 4 Pro’s driving experience are its overactive safety features like lane keep assist. It loves to wrestle the steering wheel from you, even when you aren’t straying from your lane.

c68c1031/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 41 jpeg
When the adaptive cruise control is activated, the adaptive lane guidance functionality constantly pulls at the steering wheel. Thankfully, a long press of the cruise control button turns the active lane steering off.

Like a lot of other new cars, turning the active safety features off takes a good five menu presses, which takes your eyes off the road for too long. A better calibrated lane keep system and easier access to safety functionality would go a long way to making the driving experience calmer and safer - though, to be fair, the Tiggo 4 Pro is not alone in this regard.

Tiggo 4 Pro Urban standard equipment:
17-inch alloy wheels with a space saver spare wheelHeight-adjustable driver’s seat
Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlightsDual-zone automatic climate control with a rear vent
Rain-sensing automatic wipers10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Keyless entry with push button start and remote start10.25-inch touchscreen
Silver roof railsWireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Heated mirrorsAM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
Synthetic leather steering wheelFour-speaker sound system
Cloth upholstery3x USB-A charging ports
c6c4103aovd/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 25 jpeg
Tiggo 4 Pro Urban safety equipment:
Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)Speed sign recognition
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)Door open warning
Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistanceAuto high beam
Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assistRear parking sensors
Active lane centeringReverse camera
Blind-spot monitoringAlarm
Rear cross-traffic alert with brakingTyre pressure monitoring
Driver attention monitoring
c72d1040/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 39 jpeg
The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is yet to be tested by ANCAP.

Tiggo 4 Pro Ultimate model adds:
18-inch alloy wheelsAuto-folding exterior mirrors
SunroofRed brake callipers
Synthetic leather upholstery360-degree camera
Six-way electric driver’s seatHeated front seats
Six-speaker sound systemChrome lower window surround
Tiggo 4 Pro colour options:
Martian Red
Mercurial Grey+$500
Lunar White+$500
Space Black+$500
Star Silver+$500

c66a1033/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 30 jpeg
Service and warranty

The Tiggo 4 Pro is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months of roadside assistance that can be extended up to seven years in total if serviced at a Chery dealership.

The Tiggo 4 Pro uses annual/15,000km (whichever comes first) service intervals, and five years or 75,000km of servicing costs $1,400 ($280 annually). That compares well to Mazda’s shorter five-year warranty and $2,200 service cost over the same period for the CX-3.

c66c1034/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 12 jpeg
Verdict: Should I buy a 2025 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro?

There’s no denying that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a tempting proposition in the small SUV segment, thanks to its low pricing, long list of equipment, peppy drivetrain and modern cabin. It’s also handsome to look at, cheap to service and has great warranty coverage.

The driving experience could be improved, however, with soft suspension and light steering that detracts from driver confidence and an overactive lane keeping assistance system that is difficult to defeat. Plus, while the engine is gutsy for the segment, it’s also thirsty and some rivals give a more fun driving experience.

But importantly, Chery has delivered a car that’s priced how cars used to be priced, with a good list of qualities to match. We expect big sales for the Tiggo 4 Pro because it’s a steal and thankfully too, it has reasonable talent to back up its low price.

b82b1004/2025 chery tiggo 4 pro 3 jpeg
Tiggo 4 Pro rivals

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

