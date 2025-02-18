Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Review: A cost-of-living champion

7.5 /10 Score Things we like Amazing value for money

More practical than its size suggests

Excellent warranty and service package Not so much Thirsty both on paper and in the real world

Driving experience too soft with little steering feel

Overactive safety systems are difficult to defeat

One advantage to the Tiggo 4 Pro in our opinion is the engine, which is more refined than its naturally aspirated rivals and noticeably gutsier to the tune of 34kW and 38Nm than the lacklustre Stonic. You don't need to rev it to get the best out of it because its peak torque hits at just 1,750rpm, helping fuel economy. The Tiggo 4 Pro is decently refined with relatively low road and engine noise levels, and it's quieter than the noisy CX-3 at speed, for comparison. The only available transmission is a CVT automatic and while it's not the most engaging transmission, it's at least smooth. The claimed combined fuel consumption for the Tiggo 4 Pro is 7.4L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 166g/km. That's higher than rivals - the 5.4L/100km rating of the Stonic in particular - and we achieved 8.8L/100km in driving skewed towards urban, which is similar to what a CX-3 will return.

Helping offset that a bit is that the Tiggo 4 Pro runs on 91RON regular unleaded and features a 51-litre fuel tank, giving a good driving range. ⬆️ Back to top Interior comfort, practicality and boot space For the price, the Tiggo 4 Pro features an impressive cabin that is more practical than you'd expect given its diminutive size, but one that's also better finished and far more modern than its main rivals.

The dashboard and front door tops are all covered in soft touch plastics, while the dashboard fascia also features a strip of synthetic leather. The synthetic leather trim on the steering wheel also feels nice in the hand, and overall, it feels luxurious compared with some rivals. The cabin is also more practical than its main rivals with long door bins, a big bin underneath the central armrest, a large tray underneath the centre console and a big glovebox. The two cupholders are also a good size, and there's even a phone holder ahead of them, though it doesn't feature a wireless charger. Both Tiggo 4 Pro variants use a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the same infotainment software as the larger Omoda 5. Unlike that car, it also includes a row of buttons on the dashboard to help access features such as a home button, the volume and activating the 360-degree camera.

There are also physical buttons for the climate control on the centre console, which is so refreshing for a brand that typically hides those controls in menus in the touchscreen. The touchscreen itself is easy to use with colourful icons and good screen quality, though it can be a touch laggy. It doesn't feature satellite navigation, but wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The six-speaker sound system in the upper-spec Ultimate sounds good for the price as well. Front seat comfort is good thanks to soft synthetic leather trim and generally supportive seats, though it would be nice to see lumbar and under-thigh adjustment added.

The rear seat of the Tiggo 4 Pro is bigger than you expect, and two average-sized adults will be totally comfortable. There are also map and door pockets, an armrest with two cupholders, a single USB-A port and an air vent as well - the latter is nonexistent in this segment, so kudos to Chery. There's also a light in each door that flashes as part of the door open warning system, which is something that all cars should feature. The boot of the Tiggo 4 Pro measures 380 litres with the rear seats up and 1,225L with the rear seats folded - in comparison, a CX-3 holds just 264L with its seats up. The boot itself is fairly featureless with just a space saver spare below the floor - we'd like to see a false floor added to give a flat area when the seats are folded. ⬆️ Back to top On the road The Tiggo 4 Pro's driving experience is fairly unremarkable. It's not sporty nor luxurious; instead, it's just a comfortable tiny SUV. If you're looking for something sportier, a CX-3 or a Stonic are definitely better handlers and feature better body control.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit too soft when pushed hard and its soft brake pedal feel and light steering don't inspire confidence either. But on Sydney's awful roads, the Tiggo 4 Pro's softness makes it comfortable which is appeal in an era where so many cars have too-firm rides. What slightly takes the shine off the Tiggo 4 Pro's driving experience are its overactive safety features like lane keep assist. It loves to wrestle the steering wheel from you, even when you aren't straying from your lane. When the adaptive cruise control is activated, the adaptive lane guidance functionality constantly pulls at the steering wheel. Thankfully, a long press of the cruise control button turns the active lane steering off.

Like a lot of other new cars, turning the active safety features off takes a good five menu presses, which takes your eyes off the road for too long. A better calibrated lane keep system and easier access to safety functionality would go a long way to making the driving experience calmer and safer - though, to be fair, the Tiggo 4 Pro is not alone in this regard. Tiggo 4 Pro Urban standard equipment: 17-inch alloy wheels with a space saver spare wheel Height-adjustable driver's seat Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights Dual-zone automatic climate control with a rear vent Rain-sensing automatic wipers 10.25-inch digital driver's display Keyless entry with push button start and remote start 10.25-inch touchscreen Silver roof rails Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Heated mirrors AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio Synthetic leather steering wheel Four-speaker sound system Cloth upholstery 3x USB-A charging ports Tiggo 4 Pro Urban safety equipment: Seven airbags (including a front centre unit) Speed sign recognition Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) Door open warning Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance Auto high beam Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist Rear parking sensors Active lane centering Reverse camera Blind-spot monitoring Alarm Rear cross-traffic alert with braking Tyre pressure monitoring Driver attention monitoring The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is yet to be tested by ANCAP. Tiggo 4 Pro Ultimate model adds: 18-inch alloy wheels Auto-folding exterior mirrors Sunroof Red brake callipers Synthetic leather upholstery 360-degree camera Six-way electric driver's seat Heated front seats Six-speaker sound system Chrome lower window surround Tiggo 4 Pro colour options: Martian Red Mercurial Grey +$500 Lunar White +$500 Space Black +$500 Star Silver +$500 ⬆️ Back to top Service and warranty The Tiggo 4 Pro is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with 12 months of roadside assistance that can be extended up to seven years in total if serviced at a Chery dealership.

The Tiggo 4 Pro uses annual/15,000km (whichever comes first) service intervals, and five years or 75,000km of servicing costs $1,400 ($280 annually). That compares well to Mazda's shorter five-year warranty and $2,200 service cost over the same period for the CX-3. ⬆️ Back to top Verdict: Should I buy a 2025 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro? There's no denying that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a tempting proposition in the small SUV segment, thanks to its low pricing, long list of equipment, peppy drivetrain and modern cabin. It's also handsome to look at, cheap to service and has great warranty coverage.