2020 Mazda CX-3 Review

The least costly CX-3, the Neo Sport, has cloth-covered seats, 7.0-inch infotainment screen, six-speaker audio, rolls on 16-inch steel wheels, and has the equipment common to all CX-3s.
Spend more for the Maxx Sport and you get better looking aluminium alloy wheels, the option of all-wheel drive, and the option of diesel power.
The Maxx Sport has satellite navigation that’s an extra-cost option in the Neo Sport, climate-control air-conditioning that maintains a set temperature, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and two cup holders in the rear-centre armrest. And the Maxx Sport gains two rear-focused active safety aids
: a Blind-spot monitor, and a Rear cross-traffic alert.
The CX-3 sTouring bumps the wheel size to 18 inches, using tyres of a lower profile for marginally more responsive steering and a racier look. It has fog-lamps, LED daytime visibility lamps, and LED headlamps – which are brighter and longer lasting than conventional lights.
There is a head-up instrument display, which lets you view the speedo and the road simultaneously, and Traffic sign recognition, which helps you keep track of speed limits, and driver attention alert that senses if your driving is erratic.
You can unlock and start the car while the key remains secure in a pocket or handbag. Wipers operate automatically when it rains, the rear-view mirror dims automatically, and you can choose Maztex fake-leather seat trim (or cloth).
The CX-3 Akari, offers a choice between black or white leather seats, and you can heat the front seats. The driver’s seat is power-adjustable and remembers your settings (so that you can restore them easily after a companion has driven the car). There is a power-opening, glass, sunroof. Adaptive headlamps dim automatically only those parts of the high beam that might dazzle oncoming traffic, maintaining extended vision to either side.
In addition to the active safety of less costly versions, the Akari has adaptive cruise control
and lane departure alert that tells you if are drifting out of your lane or over the centre line, and a 360-degree surround view monitor to help you spot obstacles around your CX-3 when parking.
The Akari LE adds plush brown Nappa leather upholstery to the Akari trim with contrasting white stitching and other details.