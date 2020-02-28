2020 Mazda CX-3 Review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

Yes, and especially if you get an all-wheel drive version – provided you are satisfied with the very good auto gearbox.



All-wheel drive CX-3s feel better balanced in corners than their front-drive sisters, largely because they use a more sophisticated rear suspension design. The result is meatier, more consistent steering and an involving feel.



Front-drive CX-3s steer less crisply and naturally, with the versions powered by the heavier diesel engine feeling less satisfying than the petrol models. But they are still quite good.



All CX-3s feature Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control, which is designed to enhance front-end bite by adjusting engine output momentarily on turn-in.



The CX-3’s six-speed manual gearbox – available only with a petrol engine – is a ripper, shifting with fabulous precision and a beautifully oiled weightiness that makes it feel like it has come from a sports car. Combine that with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder’s lively enthusiasm and the superbly weighted steering and you have a baby SUV with panache.



All-wheel drive versions of the CX-3 are great on gravel roads, but are intended for these and slippery (or snowy) sealed roads only. The CX-3’s low ride-height, and road-oriented suspension and gearing, stop it early when the going gets rough.