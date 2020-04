2020 Mazda CX-3 Review

Every CX-3 comes with the mandatory stability control, six airbags, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking that works at suburban speeds and when reversing. It is a package designed to protect you in crashes, and to avoid rear-end collisions in traffic.There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; and curtain airbags that protect front and rear passengers’ heads in side impacts.The auto braking uses camera-based sensors to scan the roadway ahead, and is effective at speeds below 80km/h. It recognises pedestrians, will warn you of a collision risk, and can apply the brakes automatically if you should fail to react to the warning. Its primary purpose is to prevent your crashing into a car ahead that has slowed or stopped unexpectedly, or to reduce the severity of an impact.Ultrasonic sensors on the rear bumper can also trigger auto-braking at low speeds if you are about to reverse into something.The CX-3 Maxx Sport adds rear-facing radar sensors that monitor blind spots near your rear corners, warning you of the presence of other vehicles should you indicate to change lanes. When you are reversing – say from a shopping centre parking space - these also warn you if another vehicle is about to cross your path.The CX-3 sTouring gains two more safety related features: a Driver attention alert, and Traffic sign recognition. The former operates at highway speeds, keeping track of how you are driving and suggesting a break if it detects signs you are in danger of falling asleep. The latter seeks to recognise speed signs, and also uses satellite navigation mapping to keep track of speed limits. It displays what it takes to be the speed limit in force, and flashes a warning if you exceed it.The Akari brings you in addition Adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go function that works in traffic jams, and Lane departure warning, alerting you if it predicts you are about to veer unintentionally into an adjacent lane on the highway – perhaps from distraction or fatigue. And its Adaptive LED headlights retain high-beam illumination of the roadside when dipping for oncoming traffic, helping you see where you are going in country driving at night.The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Mazda CX-3 five stars for safety, its maximum, in September 2015.