Mazda 2

The Mazda 2 has long been popular with first-car buyers seeking affordable transport that doesn't compromise style, equipment and driveability.

However, the once-vibrant light car market it topped for years can best be described as niche these days, as buyers flock to light SUVs mostly based on the very hatchbacks they abandoned.

Reviews

Mazda 2 vs Suzuki Swift vs VW Polo hatchback comparison
Comparisons

Polo vs Swift vs Mazda 2: Finding 2020's best small hatchback

Can small hatches really offer a downsized version of the class above?
2020 Mazda 2 G15 GT hatchback
Reviews

2020 Mazda 2 review

The Mazda 2 looks good, feels nice inside, and is more fun to drive than most city cars. Both the hatch and the sedan are very easy on fuel, and auto braking is standard.
Light Hatch Comparo Jpg
Reviews

Volkswagen Polo v Mazda 2 v Suzuki Swift v Citroen C3 v Skoda Fabia comparison review

To Volkswagen’s all-new Polo, mainstream and left-field rivals are just a light breakfast, right?
Mazda 2 Gt V Suzuki Swift Glx Turbo Pair Jpg
Reviews

Suzuki GLX Turbo v Mazda2 GT comparison review

We pit the Suzuki GLX Turbo against the well-respected, but ageing, Mazda2 GT to see which of these zippy light hatches delivers the most for around $23,000-$25,000.
Mazda 2 GT MAIN Jpg
Reviews

2018 Mazda2 GT Quick Review

The range-topping variant of Mazda’s light hatch offers a nimble ride in plush surroundings
2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison
Comparisons

2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison

Does the all-new Kia Rio have what it takes to beat one of the benchmarks cars of the light car segment?
Mazda 2 Genki Main Jpg
Reviews

2017 Mazda 2 Genki quick review

The Mazda 2 proves that light cars can be well equipped and fun to drive while remaining affordable.
2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review

The all-new Kia Rio holds up well against most of its light-car competitors but how does it fare against the highly regarded Mazda 2?
2017 Mazda 2 Review
Reviews

2017 Mazda 2 Review

Small adjustments and smart equipment additions make the Mazda 2 a sweet package at a competitive pricepoint
Kia Rio Vs Mazda 2 Vs Volkswagen Polo Jpg
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio vs Mazda 2 vs Volkswagen Polo comparison review

We pit the all new Kia Rio city car in a virtual comparison with two of the most respected cars in its class.

Mazda 2 Prices and Specifications

News

