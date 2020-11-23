Mazda 2
The Mazda 2 has long been popular with first-car buyers seeking affordable transport that doesn't compromise style, equipment and driveability.
However, the once-vibrant light car market it topped for years can best be described as niche these days, as buyers flock to light SUVs mostly based on the very hatchbacks they abandoned.
Polo vs Swift vs Mazda 2: Finding 2020's best small hatchback
Can small hatches really offer a downsized version of the class above?
2020 Mazda 2 review
The Mazda 2 looks good, feels nice inside, and is more fun to drive than most city cars. Both the hatch and the sedan are very easy on fuel, and auto braking is standard.
Volkswagen Polo v Mazda 2 v Suzuki Swift v Citroen C3 v Skoda Fabia comparison review
To Volkswagen’s all-new Polo, mainstream and left-field rivals are just a light breakfast, right?
Suzuki GLX Turbo v Mazda2 GT comparison review
We pit the Suzuki GLX Turbo against the well-respected, but ageing, Mazda2 GT to see which of these zippy light hatches delivers the most for around $23,000-$25,000.
2018 Mazda2 GT Quick Review
The range-topping variant of Mazda’s light hatch offers a nimble ride in plush surroundings
2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison
Does the all-new Kia Rio have what it takes to beat one of the benchmarks cars of the light car segment?
2017 Mazda 2 Genki quick review
The Mazda 2 proves that light cars can be well equipped and fun to drive while remaining affordable.
2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review
The all-new Kia Rio holds up well against most of its light-car competitors but how does it fare against the highly regarded Mazda 2?
2017 Mazda 2 Review
Small adjustments and smart equipment additions make the Mazda 2 a sweet package at a competitive pricepoint
Mazda 2 Prices and Specifications
