Kia Stonic
2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue
It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
There’s a big battle raging in the little SUV arena
2021 Kia Stonic GT-Line review
Are the top-spec Stonic's punchy turbo engine and looks enough to make it the pick of the bunch?
Frequently Asked Questions
-
The KIA Stonic ranges in price from $21,990* for the S, and $30,490* for the GT-Line DCT
*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.
-
The KIA Stonic was built in Korea
-
The KIA Stonic has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating
-
The KIA Stonic is available in unleaded petrol fuel types
-
The KIA Stonic has 5 doors
-
The KIA Stonic is available with boot spaces between 332 litres - 352 litres
About the Kia Stonic
The Kia Stonic first went on sale in Australia in January 2021, after initially debuting overseas in 2017. It arrived here with a light facelift and new features.
Since its debut, the compact Stonic SUV has proven popular, with nearly 8000 sold in its first year on the Australian market.
Priced from the low $20,000 range, the Kia Stonic is powered by a choice of 1.4-litre naturally-aspired four-cylinder and 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engines. All examples are front-wheel-drive, from the Kia Stonic S at the entry end to the Kia Stonic GT-Line flagship.
All models feature Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and both feature a wireless connection in the S model. The Stonic also has a five-star ANCAP safety rating, although this award is backdated to the 2017 Euro NCAP result rather than the tougher 2021 criteria.
