Kia Stonic

Priced from the low $20,000 range, the Kia Stonic is powered by a choice of 1.4-litre naturally-aspired four-cylinder and 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engines. All examples are front-wheel-drive, from the Kia Stonic S at the entry end to the Kia Stonic GT-Line flagship.

2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue
2023 Best Small SUV Under $25K: Hyundai Venue

It's still possible – just – to buy a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000. Of the slim budget offerings around, it's a Hyundai that stands out.
2021 Kia Stonic S review
2021 Kia Stonic S review

How does the Kia Stonic S fare as an everyday compact SUV?
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison
Mazda CX-3 v Kia Stonic v Hyundai Venue comparison

There’s a big battle raging in the little SUV arena
2021 Kia Stonic GT-Line review
2021 Kia Stonic GT-Line review

Are the top-spec Stonic's punchy turbo engine and looks enough to make it the pick of the bunch?
2021 Kia Stonic review
2021 Kia Stonic review

Does Kia's new baby SUV have what it takes to steal customers from Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Yaris Cross?

Frequently Asked Questions

The KIA Stonic ranges in price from $21,990* for the S, and $30,490* for the GT-Line DCT

The KIA Stonic was built in Korea

The KIA Stonic has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating

The KIA Stonic is available in unleaded petrol fuel types

The KIA Stonic has 5 doors

The KIA Stonic is available with boot spaces between 332 litres - 352 litres

About the Kia Stonic

The Kia Stonic first went on sale in Australia in January 2021, after initially debuting overseas in 2017. It arrived here with a light facelift and new features.

Since its debut, the compact Stonic SUV has proven popular, with nearly 8000 sold in its first year on the Australian market.

All models feature Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and both feature a wireless connection in the S model. The Stonic also has a five-star ANCAP safety rating, although this award is backdated to the 2017 Euro NCAP result rather than the tougher 2021 criteria.

Find our Kia Stonic news and reviews below, or visit our SUV landing page to consider the full range of options in this popular segment.

