The 2026 Kia Stonic has been revealed ahead of a fourth quarter 2025 Australian release with major styling and interior updates to keep it fresh in the small SUV segment.

In addition to the new styling and dashboard layout, it will reportedly receive mild-hybrid drivetrains in Australia for the first time to cut fuel consumption and boost Kia’s NVES compatability.

While the body is the same as the pre-updated model, the exterior of the 2026 Kia Stonic sees all-new front and rear end styling, this time with Kia’s latest design language for a similar look to newer models like the Sportage mid-size SUV. New front and rear LED lighting units now feature, as well as redesigned bumpers and wheels. Two new colour options join the range: ‘Adventurous Green’ (below) and ‘Yacht Blue’.

On the inside, the Stonic sees a new dashboard with twin 12.3-inch displays and the touch panel featured in models such as the EV6 and Sorento that can switch between the climate control and media. A new centre console has also been introduced, as well as new steering wheel and gear shifter designs, and the previously manual handbrake is now electronic.

The infotainment system does not run the latest Kia software, however, though it will now feature live services and even a digital key system. USB-C ports have replaced the former USB-A units, and a wireless charger is now available.

The powertrains in the 2026 Kia Stonic are unchanged, with the 74kW/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine set to continue, but Australian models will reportedly see a 48-volt mild-hybrid version making 85kW/200Nm for the first time. Whether that drivetrain will be standard or only on certain models is yet to be announced, but it will reportedly cut fuel use by up to five per cent thanks to its ability to switch the engine off while coasting.

Other new features to the updated Stonic include braking for the blind-spot monitoring system, safe exit warning, navigation-based adaptive cruise control and highway driving assistance technology.

The 2026 Kia Stonic is due in Australian Kia showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2025, with local pricing and specifications yet to be revealed.