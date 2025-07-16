Kia has officially launched the 2026 Kia Sorento in South Korea, unveiling a refreshed take on its best-selling mid-size SUV.

The new version introduces upgraded driver-assistance systems, new tech features, and premium design enhancements aimed at reinforcing the Sorento’s position as a standout in the three-row SUV segment.

Among the most notable updates is the standardisation of Lane Keeping Assist 2 (LKA 2) and steering wheel grip detection across all trim levels. These improvements elevate safety and driving confidence for all buyers, regardless of which variant they select.

Kia has also increased standard equipment from the Noblesse trim upwards, including the addition of the Digital Key 2 system and touch-type exterior door handles, offering greater convenience and tech-forward usability.

1

Inside, the 2026 Sorento features a new four-spoke steering wheel and expanded ambient lighting, now extending to the front door map pockets. These updates enhance the vehicle’s cabin ambience and premium appeal.

Visually, the hybrid model gains a new set of distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels starting from the Signature trim.

In a key branding shift, Kia has renamed the rugged Gravity variant to X-Line, giving it a more adventure-oriented identity with blacked-out emblems and wheel caps for a tougher aesthetic.

1

The model is expected to retain its current range of powertrains on arrival in Australia. This means the line-up will continue to include the naturally aspirated V6 (200kW/332Nm), 2.2-litre turbo-diesel (148kW/440Nm), as well as the 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants – both delivering a combined output of 195kW and 350Nm.

Kia Australia has confirmed the upgraded 2026 Sorento will arrive in local showrooms before the end of 2025, joining the growing line-up of refreshed SUVs set to hit the market with greater technology and a bolder presence.

The facelifted Sorento continues Kia’s strategy of blending family-focused practicality with advanced features and strong design cues, but it faces increasing competition in this segment from the likes of MG and Chery, and established models like the Toyota Kluger and Hyundai Santa Fe.