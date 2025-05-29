Kia Australia has announced local details for the facelifted Sportage mid-size SUV, which is now entering local Kia showrooms priced from $37,990 plus on-road costs. The updated Sportage has dropped all manual transmission variants, though the hybrids are now available in all-wheel drive form.
The price of entry to the Sportage range has climbed by $4995 thanks to the shelving of the manual transmission though like-for-like, it’s still climbed by $2995.
2025 Kia Sportage pricing (plus on-road costs):
|S 2.0L FWD
|$37,990
|S 2.0L diesel AWD
|$43,390
|SX 2.0L FWD
|$40,480
|SX 2.0L diesel AWD
|$45,880
|SX 1.6T hybrid FWD
|$46,450
|SX 1.6T hybrid AWD
|$49,450
|SX+ 2.0L FWD
|$45,080
|SX+ 1.6T AWD
|$47,080
|SX+ 2.0L diesel
|$50,480
|GT-Line 1.6T AWD
|$53,990
|GT-Line 2.0L diesel AWD
|$56,400
|GT-Line 1.6T hybrid FWD
|$57,370
|GT-Line 1.6T hybrid AWD
|$60,370
Helping to justify the added cost, every model in the facelifted Kia Sportage range has gained standard equipment, with the S now featuring keyless entry with push button start and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates and the Kia Connect smartphone app, the SX+ gets a wireless phone charger, highway driving assistance and a heated steering wheel, and the top-spec GT-Line includes a head-up display and dynamic welcome lighting.
The exterior of the Kia Sportage has received a light nip and tuck, with new lighting units, bumper and wheel designs, while inside has gained a new two-spoke steering wheel and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen across the range.
The new touchscreen has also brought the ‘Kia Connect’ suite of live services to the Sportage for the first time, with seven years of complimentary access.
As before, there are four drivetrains in the Kia Sportage range: a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engines, a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid.
Kia is yet to detail engine figures for the line-up, though the 1.6T is now equipped with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission – not the former seven-speed dual-clutch unit – and the hybrid is now available with all-wheel drive.
Sportage S standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with a full-size spare wheel
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Keyless entry with push button start
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect and over the air updates
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Leather steering wheel
- Cloth upholstery
- Manual air-conditioning
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Lane keeping assist with lane follow assist
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert
- Reversing camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Sportage SX model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels (non-hybrid)
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment
- Faux leather shift knob (petrol and diesel)/dial shifter (hybrid)
- Satellite navigation
- Remote-folding rear seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sportage SX+ model adds:
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Wireless phone charger
- Heated steering wheel and front seats
- Electric driver’s seat
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Harmon Kardon sound system
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Rear privacy glass
- Highway drive assist
Sportage GT-Line model adds:
- Head-up display
- Dynamic front and rear welcome light
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- Electric front passenger seat, driver’s seat memory
- Ambient mood lighting
- 360-degree camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED interior lights
- Alloy sports pedals
- Dial transmission selector (petrol and diesel)
- Ventilated front seats
The facelifted Kia Sportage is now entering local Kia showrooms, with the first deliveries due to
commence soon.
