Kia Australia has announced local details for the facelifted Sportage mid-size SUV, which is now entering local Kia showrooms priced from $37,990 plus on-road costs. The updated Sportage has dropped all manual transmission variants, though the hybrids are now available in all-wheel drive form.

The price of entry to the Sportage range has climbed by $4995 thanks to the shelving of the manual transmission though like-for-like, it’s still climbed by $2995.

2025 Kia Sportage pricing (plus on-road costs):

S 2.0L FWD $37,990 S 2.0L diesel AWD $43,390 SX 2.0L FWD $40,480 SX 2.0L diesel AWD $45,880 SX 1.6T hybrid FWD $46,450 SX 1.6T hybrid AWD $49,450 SX+ 2.0L FWD $45,080 SX+ 1.6T AWD $47,080 SX+ 2.0L diesel $50,480 GT-Line 1.6T AWD $53,990 GT-Line 2.0L diesel AWD $56,400 GT-Line 1.6T hybrid FWD $57,370 GT-Line 1.6T hybrid AWD $60,370

Helping to justify the added cost, every model in the facelifted Kia Sportage range has gained standard equipment, with the S now featuring keyless entry with push button start and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates and the Kia Connect smartphone app, the SX+ gets a wireless phone charger, highway driving assistance and a heated steering wheel, and the top-spec GT-Line includes a head-up display and dynamic welcome lighting.

The exterior of the Kia Sportage has received a light nip and tuck, with new lighting units, bumper and wheel designs, while inside has gained a new two-spoke steering wheel and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen across the range.

The new touchscreen has also brought the ‘Kia Connect’ suite of live services to the Sportage for the first time, with seven years of complimentary access.

As before, there are four drivetrains in the Kia Sportage range: a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engines, a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid.

Kia is yet to detail engine figures for the line-up, though the 1.6T is now equipped with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission – not the former seven-speed dual-clutch unit – and the hybrid is now available with all-wheel drive.

Sportage S standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels with a full-size spare wheel

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Keyless entry with push button start

12.3-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect and over the air updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Leather steering wheel

Cloth upholstery

Manual air-conditioning

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keeping assist with lane follow assist

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert

Reversing camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring

Sportage SX model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels (non-hybrid)

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment

Faux leather shift knob (petrol and diesel)/dial shifter (hybrid)

Satellite navigation

Remote-folding rear seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Sportage SX+ model adds:

Synthetic leather upholstery

Wireless phone charger

Heated steering wheel and front seats

Electric driver’s seat

19-inch alloy wheels

Harmon Kardon sound system

Hands-free electric tailgate

Rear privacy glass

Highway drive assist

Sportage GT-Line model adds:

Head-up display

Dynamic front and rear welcome light

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Electric front passenger seat, driver’s seat memory

Ambient mood lighting

360-degree camera

Panoramic sunroof

LED interior lights

Alloy sports pedals

Dial transmission selector (petrol and diesel)

Ventilated front seats

The facelifted Kia Sportage is now entering local Kia showrooms, with the first deliveries due to

commence soon.