Kia Australia has officially revealed pricing and features for the new Stonic compact SUV range.

Pricing starts at just $21,490 for the entry-level Stonic S in manual, with the auto version of the same car costing $1500 more at $22,990. Both come with sharp driveaway pricing of $23,990 and $24,990 respectively.

The mid-spec Sport is also available in manual at $24,490 driveaway, jumping to $25,990 for an automatic-equipped version, while the range-topping turbocharged GT-Line is priced at $29,990 including on-road costs.

The Stonic S and Stonic Sport are powered by the 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine shared with the Kia Rio and is available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The S ships with a host of features, including 8.0-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist protection, reversing camera display with guidelines, lane-keeping assist and lane following assist.

The S also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, which interestingly is not available in the pricier Sport and GT Line due to them having in-built satellite navigation that's backed by 10-year Mapcare and SUNA traffic services support.

Rising to the Sport nets 17-inch alloy rims in place of 15-inch steel wheels, smart key with push-button start, heated power-folding door mirrors and satellite navigation.

The Stonic GT-Line brings the punchier 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine - as found in the Rio GT-Line - that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It also brings few extras over the Sport such as a sportier body kit, Eco, Normal, Sport drive modes, premium seats, sports steering wheel, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, and climate control air-conditioning.

While it's new to Australia the Stonic has actually been available overseas since 2017. It's arrival Down Under coincides with a significant mid-life upgrade that included Kia's latest styling and features.

Australians will miss some things, however, such an electrified powertrain. Like the next-gen Sportage, other global regions will get hybrid versions of the Stonic.

Measuring just on 4.1 metres long and 1.8 metres wide, the Stonic is the new baby of the Kia SUV range, slotting in under the Seltos, which measures about 4.4 metres in length. It’s also shorter, with a 1.5m height compared to the Seltos’s 1.6m.

Read next Kia previously says no to Stonic

Kia Stonic pricing

Stonic S manual - $21,490 ($22,990 driveway)

Stonic S auto - $22,990 ($23.990 driveway)

Stonic Sport manual - $24,990 driveaway

Stonic Sport auto - $25,990 driveaway

Stonic GT-Line auto - $26,990 driveaway

NOW READ These are the five cheapest cars in Australia