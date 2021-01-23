WhichCar
The Kia Rio first appeared in 1999, sold as a small four-door sedan and a five-door station wagon. At the time, it was one of the least-expensive mass-produced vehicles available.

The current, fourth-generation Rio launched in 2017 and is sold in Australia only as a five-door hatchback.

Reviews

2021 Kia Rio GT-Line
Reviews

2021 Kia Rio GT-Line review

Kia’s popular baby hatch is updated for 2021, but can it still find its place in our SUV-mad world?
2019 Kia Rio GT-Line performance review
Reviews

2019 Kia Rio GT-Line quick performance review

Hottest Rio in the range feels a touch under done
2019 Kia Rio GT Line 4 3 Jpg
Reviews

2019 Kia Rio Range Review

Nicely weighted steering helps you feel good behind the wheel of the mostly new Rio. The Kia city hatch does a lot with your phone, is comfortable, and has a seven-year warranty.
2017 Kia Rio Si review video
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio Si review video

Rio has come a long way since it first arrived, and the new mid-spec Rio Si is a smart choice in a very competitive segment
2017 Kia Rio review video
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio review video

Roomy Rio is full of surprises after a recent update, and keeps its industry-leading warranty
2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison
Comparisons

2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison

Does the all-new Kia Rio have what it takes to beat one of the benchmarks cars of the light car segment?
2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review

The all-new Kia Rio holds up well against most of its light-car competitors but how does it fare against the highly regarded Mazda 2?
Kia Rio Si Main Jpg
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio Si quick review

Kia introduced the fourth generation of its popular Rio light hatch earlier this year, bringing with it a European-inspired look and enhanced ride
2017 Kia Rio review
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio review

The fourth-generation of Kia’s popular Rio city car, which is now larger, safer and more technically advanced.
2017 Kia Rio
Reviews

2017 Kia Rio: 10 things you didn’t know

The 2017 Kia Rio features a whole new European look, more room and enhanced ride. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the all-new version of the popular Korean hatch

News

Frequently Asked Questions

The KIA Rio ranges in price from $19,090* for the 1.4 S, and $25,590* for the 1.0 Turbo GT-Line DCT

*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.

The KIA Rio was built in Korea

The KIA Rio has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating

The KIA Rio is available in unleaded petrol fuel types

The KIA Rio has 5 doors

The KIA Rio comes with a boot size of 325 litres

About the Kia Rio

The budget-priced Kia Rio range comprises the base S, SX ,Sport and GT-Line, with all but the latter powered by 1.4-litre four-cylinders, with six-speed manuals and six-speed automatics available.

The GT-Line is powered by a turbocharged 1-litre three-cylinder producing 74kW/172Nm and is mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox.

All new Ceratos are covered by Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-km warranty (which is also transferable), with capped price servicing, up to seven years, and roadside assistance, up to eight years, also available.

