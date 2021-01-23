Kia Rio
The Kia Rio first appeared in 1999, sold as a small four-door sedan and a five-door station wagon. At the time, it was one of the least-expensive mass-produced vehicles available.
The current, fourth-generation Rio launched in 2017 and is sold in Australia only as a five-door hatchback.
2021 Kia Rio GT-Line review
Kia’s popular baby hatch is updated for 2021, but can it still find its place in our SUV-mad world?
2019 Kia Rio GT-Line quick performance review
Hottest Rio in the range feels a touch under done
2019 Kia Rio Range Review
Nicely weighted steering helps you feel good behind the wheel of the mostly new Rio. The Kia city hatch does a lot with your phone, is comfortable, and has a seven-year warranty.
2017 Kia Rio Si review video
Rio has come a long way since it first arrived, and the new mid-spec Rio Si is a smart choice in a very competitive segment
2017 Kia Rio review video
Roomy Rio is full of surprises after a recent update, and keeps its industry-leading warranty
2017 Kia Rio Si v 2017 Mazda 2 Genki comparison
Does the all-new Kia Rio have what it takes to beat one of the benchmarks cars of the light car segment?
2017 Kia Rio Si v Mazda 2 Genki light hatch comparison review
The all-new Kia Rio holds up well against most of its light-car competitors but how does it fare against the highly regarded Mazda 2?
2017 Kia Rio Si quick review
Kia introduced the fourth generation of its popular Rio light hatch earlier this year, bringing with it a European-inspired look and enhanced ride
2017 Kia Rio review
The fourth-generation of Kia’s popular Rio city car, which is now larger, safer and more technically advanced.
Australia’s cheapest cars: 6 new cars under $25,000
Nowadays it's slim-pickings if you want to purchase a brand-new car on a used-car budget
Driven to extinction: The cars axed from Australian showrooms in 2023
2023 bade farewell to some notable models, including the Kia Stinger, Tesla Model S, Audi TT, and Lamborghini Huracan
New Kia Models coming: Tasman ute, EV5, Sorento, Picanto & more
Kia’s turned its fortunes around from bargain basement motoring to electric chic and cutting-edge design – here’s what’s coming down the pipeline
2024 Kia K3 revealed as bold Rio replacement, not for Australia
The Kia K3 has been officially unveiled, as the successor to the Rio that adopts the Cerato badge overseas
Kia wait times in 2023: How long are Kia’s delivery delays?
Class action launched against Hyundai and Kia over 'defective' engines
Kia Rio won’t live on in Australia
Boot sizes of Australia's most popular hatchbacks
Frequently Asked Questions
The KIA Rio ranges in price from $19,090* for the 1.4 S, and $25,590* for the 1.0 Turbo GT-Line DCT
*Pricing excludes stamp duty, other government charges and options. Prices subject to change.
The KIA Rio was built in Korea
The KIA Rio has a 5 ANCAP crash safety rating
The KIA Rio is available in unleaded petrol fuel types
The KIA Rio has 5 doors
The KIA Rio comes with a boot size of 325 litres
The budget-priced Kia Rio range comprises the base S, SX ,Sport and GT-Line, with all but the latter powered by 1.4-litre four-cylinders, with six-speed manuals and six-speed automatics available.
The GT-Line is powered by a turbocharged 1-litre three-cylinder producing 74kW/172Nm and is mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox.
All new Ceratos are covered by Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-km warranty (which is also transferable), with capped price servicing, up to seven years, and roadside assistance, up to eight years, also available.