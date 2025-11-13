Kia Australia has announced local pricing for the updated Kia Stonic small SUV, which is due to arrive in local Kia dealers from later this month. A big update to Kia’s smallest SUV, the updated Stonic ushers in new front and rear styling, new interior parts such as a new centre console and a new drivetrain with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech for the first time in the local model.

Pricing for the 2026 Kia Stonic range starts at $28,180 plus on-road costs for the entry-level S, and climbs to $35,740 +ORC for the top-spec GT-Line. Compared with the current Stonic, pricing for the facelifted model now starts $2040 higher for the S, $3000 higher for the Sport and $3260 more for the GT-Line.

The whole 2026 Kia Stonic range now uses a 48-volt mild-hybridised 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Kia Australia is yet to reveal specifications, but according to industry database Redbook, the Stonic’s power has climbed from 74kW to 88kW (at 6000rpm), while torque remains at 172Nm (produced from 1500rpm to 4000rpm).

The move to a mild-hybrid system has reduced combined fuel consumption from 5.4L/100km to 5.0L/100km, while CO2 emissions have fallen from 125g/km to 116g/km.

According to Redbook, eight colours will be on offer, including a new ‘Adventurous Green’ and ‘Yacht Blue’ shades and premium paints will attract a $550 extra charge.

Other details seen through Redbook include the Stonic S’ alloy wheels upgrading from 15-inches to 16-inches in size, while the Sport and GT-Line have gained adaptive cruise control for the first time in Australia. Sport and GT-Line models also gain the Kia Connect live services and over-the-air updates.

2026 Kia Stonic pricing (plus on-road costs):

S $28,180 (+$2040) Sport $32,290 (+$3000) GT-Line $35,740 (+$3260)

The updated Kia Stonic will enter local Kia dealerships later this month.