About the Volkswagen T-Cross

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a pint-sized SUV first introduced to Australia in 2020.

It helped fill a notable hole in Volkswagen’s broad line-up and has since become one of VW’s most affordable and popular models.

Despite its small dimensions and a platform shared with the Polo city car, the T-Cross offers a relatively roomy cabin and it has one of the largest boots in its segment. At 385L litres – and expandable to 455 litres thanks to a sliding rear bench – the T-Cross’s boot is larger even than some rivals from the class above.

Every version is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine and is front-wheel drive.

The T-Cross is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty (which is transferable) and also includes a one year membership to Volkswagen roadside assist.

Rival models include the Ford Puma, Hyundai Venue, Kia Stonic, Renault Captur, and Toyota Yaris Cross.



