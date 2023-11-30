Volkswagen T-Cross
The Volkswagen T-Cross is a pint-sized SUV first introduced to Australia in 2020.
It helped fill a notable hole in Volkswagen’s broad line-up and has since become one of VW’s most affordable and popular models.
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Life: Quick Review
The T-Cross is VWs entry into their SUV line-up, based on the Polo hatchback
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Style: Quick Review
VWs high-riding polo sibling is the most affordable SUV to wear the VW badge
2022 Volkswagen T-Cross Style review
Volkswagen’s smallest SUV delivers on technology, passenger comfort and European refinement without being excessively expensive
2022 Volkswagen T-Cross 85TSI Life review
Does Volkswagen's smallest SUV bring the same value, performance and charm as the Polo hatchback on which it's based?
2020 Volkswagen T-Cross review
The Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the Polo hatchback and is the more affordable of Volkswagen’s two new small-SUVs
2020 Ford Puma vs Nissan Juke vs VW T-Cross compared
We test three incoming compact SUVs en route to Australia; the Nissan Juke, Volkswagen T-Cross and Ford Puma
2020 Volkswagen T-Cross Life review
Volkswagen finally joins the small SUV market with a high-riding companion to the excellent Polo
News
News
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
Advice
Boot sizes of Australia’s favourite SUVs
Not all SUVs are created equal when it comes to the cargo department
News
2025 Volkswagen T-Cross facelift: Australian features confirmed
The facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross light SUV is due here in September with more standard equipment, softer-touch interior plastics, and a dedicated R-Line variant
News
Volkswagen T-Cross: 'Rubber Ducky' floated on UK options list
This one might not fit in your bathroom, though
About the Volkswagen T-Cross
Despite its small dimensions and a platform shared with the Polo city car, the T-Cross offers a relatively roomy cabin and it has one of the largest boots in its segment. At 385L litres – and expandable to 455 litres thanks to a sliding rear bench – the T-Cross’s boot is larger even than some rivals from the class above.
Every version is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine and is front-wheel drive.
The T-Cross is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty (which is transferable) and also includes a one year membership to Volkswagen roadside assist.
Rival models include the Ford Puma, Hyundai Venue, Kia Stonic, Renault Captur, and Toyota Yaris Cross.