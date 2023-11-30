WhichCar
The Volkswagen T-Cross is a pint-sized SUV first introduced to Australia in 2020.

It helped fill a notable hole in Volkswagen’s broad line-up and has since become one of VW’s most affordable and popular models.

Reviews

a56a141e/cbrunelli 210925 vw tcross ctyl 022 jpeg
Reviews

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Life: Quick Review

The T-Cross is VWs entry into their SUV line-up, based on the Polo hatchback
befd0a83/2022 volkswagen t cross style 85tfsi 43 jpg
Reviews

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Style: Quick Review

VWs high-riding polo sibling is the most affordable SUV to wear the VW badge
2022 Volkswagen T Cross Style 85 TFSI 31
Reviews

2022 Volkswagen T-Cross Style review

Volkswagen’s smallest SUV delivers on technology, passenger comfort and European refinement without being excessively expensive
Volkswagen T-Cross Life CityLife
Reviews

2022 Volkswagen T-Cross 85TSI Life review

Does Volkswagen's smallest SUV bring the same value, performance and charm as the Polo hatchback on which it's based?

Volkswagen T-Cross
Reviews

2020 Volkswagen T-Cross review

The Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the Polo hatchback and is the more affordable of Volkswagen’s two new small-SUVs
Juke T Roc Puma 4 Jpg
Reviews

2020 Ford Puma vs Nissan Juke vs VW T-Cross compared

We test three incoming compact SUVs en route to Australia; the Nissan Juke, Volkswagen T-Cross and Ford Puma
2020 Volkswagen T-Cross
Reviews

2020 Volkswagen T-Cross Life review

Volkswagen finally joins the small SUV market with a high-riding companion to the excellent Polo
volkswagen t-cross 2020
Reviews

Volkswagen T-Cross 2020 review

Volkswagen doubles down on the small SUV class, with the pragmatic T-Cross putting the category leaders from Mazda and Mitsubishi right in its sights

News

About the Volkswagen T-Cross

Despite its small dimensions and a platform shared with the Polo city car, the T-Cross offers a relatively roomy cabin and it has one of the largest boots in its segment. At 385L litres – and expandable to 455 litres thanks to a sliding rear bench – the T-Cross’s boot is larger even than some rivals from the class above.

Every version is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine and is front-wheel drive.

The T-Cross is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty (which is transferable) and also includes a one year membership to Volkswagen roadside assist.

Rival models include the Ford Puma, Hyundai Venue, Kia Stonic, Renault Captur, and Toyota Yaris Cross.


