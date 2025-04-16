Chery Motor Australia has announced that an updated version of its Tiggo 4 small SUV will be launched in to local Chery dealers later this month.

Priced from the same value-packed $23,990 drive away pricepoint as the pre-updated model, the Chery Tiggo 4 carries updated styling with a new rear end design, new wheels and the former ‘Pro’ part of its name has been dropped.

Highlighting the MY26 update, the facelifted Tiggo 4’s rear end features a new tailight design that stretches across the tailgate with an LED light bar, making it appear more modern than the pre-updated model. Accompanying the new rear are new wheel designs, once again in 17-inch sizing on the base Urban and larger 18s on the top-spec Ultimate.

The brand has also culled the former ‘Pro’ part of the name, and it’s now just called Tiggo 4 with other Chery models like the Tiggo 7 Pro likely to follow in the future.

The rest of the Tiggo 4 package remains the same as before, with the two models available still using a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 108kW of power and 210Nm of torque. That’s mated to a CVT automatic transmission, and claimed fuel consumption is 7.4L/100km.

The entry-level Tiggo 4 Urban features dual 10.25-inch LCD screens, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ‘Hello Chery’ voice control, a six-speaker sound system, seven airbags and active safety features like AEB, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance.

The upper-spec Ultimate model then adds a 15W wireless phone charger, a 360-degree surround view camera, artificial leather upholstery, a six-way electric driver’s seat and colour selectable ambient lighting.

As before, the Chery Tiggo 4 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with seven years of capped price servicing and up to seven years of roadside assistance.

Chery Tiggo 4 pricing (drive away):

Urban: $23,990

Ultimate: $26,990

The updated Chery Tiggo 4 will reach Chery dealers later this month, with local deliveries to commence soon.