Chery Tiggo 7 Pro’s dramatic drop in entry price

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro mid-side SUV’s pricing has been slashed to below $30,000 drive away for the first time.

Jake Williams
Chery has released an updated version of its Tiggo 7 Pro mid-size SUV with a revised model lineup that has slashed the price of entry significantly to under $30,000 drive away. In doing so, Chery has made it the cheapest mid-size SUV in Australia.

Previously priced from $36,990 drive away, the Tiggo 7 Pro range has been consolidated to just two models - the SE and the SE+ - with both variants now available from local Chery dealerships.

Compared with the previous entry-level Urban, the Tiggo 7 Pro SE is now priced at $7,000 less and has lost only heated front seats, a four-way electric front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.

Those features are now standard on the SE+ at $33,990 drive away, which is priced $8,000 less than the previous mid-spec Elite. The former top-spec Ultimate has no equivalent in the updated lineup, meaning features like all-wheel drive, 19-inch alloy wheels and front seat ventilation are no longer available locally.

As before, a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is the sole engine option, producing 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque. It’s matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels only.

The claimed combined fuel consumption for the Tiggo 7 Pro is 7.0L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 163g/km.

The updated Chery Tiggo 7 Pro lineup is available from local Chery dealerships now.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro pricing (drive away):

  • SE: $29,990
  • SE+: $33,990

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro SE standard equipment:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with a full size spare wheel
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Remote start
  • Heated exterior mirrors
  • Roof rails
  • Synthetic leather steering wheel and seat upholstery
  • Six-way electric driver’s seat
  • Dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s display
  • Satellite navigation
  • Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 3x USB ports
  • Eight-speaker Sony sound system
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

Tiggo 7 Pro SE safety features:

  • Eight airbags (including a front centre unit)
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
  • Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
  • Blind-spot monitoring with red cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • Driver monitoring
  • Speed limit information
  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Lane change assistance
  • Auto high beam
  • Reversing camera
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear collision warning
  • Door exit alert
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Alarm

Tiggo 7 Pro SE+ adds:

  • Black alloy wheels
  • 360-degree camera
  • Panoramic glass roof
  • Electric tailgate
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Heated front seats
  • Four-way electric front passenger seat
  • Frameless rear mirror
  • 50W wireless charger
  • 12V socket in boot
  • Multi-coloured front cabin ambient lighting
  • Cargo blind
