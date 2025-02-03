Chery Tiggo 7 Pro’s dramatic drop in entry price

Chery has released an updated version of its Tiggo 7 Pro mid-size SUV with a revised model lineup that has slashed the price of entry significantly to under $30,000 drive away. In doing so, Chery has made it the cheapest mid-size SUV in Australia.
Previously priced from $36,990 drive away, the Tiggo 7 Pro range has been consolidated to just two models - the SE and the SE+ - with both variants now available from local Chery dealerships.
Compared with the previous entry-level Urban, the Tiggo 7 Pro SE is now priced at $7,000 less and has lost only heated front seats, a four-way electric front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.
Those features are now standard on the SE+ at $33,990 drive away, which is priced $8,000 less than the previous mid-spec Elite. The former top-spec Ultimate has no equivalent in the updated lineup, meaning features like all-wheel drive, 19-inch alloy wheels and front seat ventilation are no longer available locally.
As before, a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is the sole engine option, producing 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque. It’s matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels only.
The claimed combined fuel consumption for the Tiggo 7 Pro is 7.0L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 163g/km.
The updated Chery Tiggo 7 Pro lineup is available from local Chery dealerships now.
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro pricing (drive away):
- SE: $29,990
- SE+: $33,990
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro SE standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a full size spare wheel
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Remote start
- Heated exterior mirrors
- Roof rails
- Synthetic leather steering wheel and seat upholstery
- Six-way electric driver’s seat
- Dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s display
- Satellite navigation
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 3x USB ports
- Eight-speaker Sony sound system
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
Tiggo 7 Pro SE safety features:
- Eight airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitoring with red cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Driver monitoring
- Speed limit information
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Lane change assistance
- Auto high beam
- Reversing camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear collision warning
- Door exit alert
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Alarm
Tiggo 7 Pro SE+ adds:
- Black alloy wheels
- 360-degree camera
- Panoramic glass roof
- Electric tailgate
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Heated front seats
- Four-way electric front passenger seat
- Frameless rear mirror
- 50W wireless charger
- 12V socket in boot
- Multi-coloured front cabin ambient lighting
- Cargo blind
