Chery Tiggo 7 Pro’s dramatic drop in entry price

Chery has released an updated version of its Tiggo 7 Pro mid-size SUV with a revised model lineup that has slashed the price of entry significantly to under $30,000 drive away. In doing so, Chery has made it the cheapest mid-size SUV in Australia.

Previously priced from $36,990 drive away, the Tiggo 7 Pro range has been consolidated to just two models - the SE and the SE+ - with both variants now available from local Chery dealerships.

Compared with the previous entry-level Urban, the Tiggo 7 Pro SE is now priced at $7,000 less and has lost only heated front seats, a four-way electric front passenger seat, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.