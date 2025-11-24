Omoda Jaecoo Australia has introduced a new cheaper plug-in hybrid variant to its J7 mid-size SUV range called the Track SHS. Priced from $43,990 drive away, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is $4000 less expensive than the J7 Summit SHS model which remains unchanged but still uses its 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain that’s capable of travelling 90km on a full charge (WLTP).
Sharing its model name and most of its equipment with the petrol J7 Track, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is well equipped with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen and a large suite of active safety features.
Compared with the J7 Summit, the Track loses features such as a panoramic sunroof, a larger 14.8-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless phone charger, a head-up display, power tailgate, LED front fog lights and colour-selectable LED ambient cabin lighting.
The Jaecoo J7 SHS uses a 105kW/215Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine combined with a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 255kW/525Nm. Power is drawn from an 18.3kWh LFP battery for a WLTP-rated range of 90km, and it can be charged at up to 40kW for a 30-80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.
2026 Jaecoo J7 pricing (drive away):
|Core
|$34,990
|Track
|$37,990
|Ridge
|$42,990
|Track SHS PHEV
|$43,990
|Summit SHS PHEV
|$47,990
Jaecoo J7 Track SHS standard features:
- 19-inch “aero” alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Roof rails
- Power-retractable door handles
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- Automatic LED head and taillights
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 10.25-inch LCD driver instrument cluster
- 13.2-inch LCD touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (wired + wireless)
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Voice control (“hello Jaecoo”)
- Six-speaker sound system
J7 Track SHS safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Door open warning
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention monitoring
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
The Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is now on sale in Australia, with local deliveries due to commence soon.
We recommend
-
Reviews
Jaecoo J8: Newcomer brings the value with latest large SUV
Chery’s luxury offshoot launches its second product in Australia: the J8 medium-to-large SUV. What does it offer to find a place in our over-populated car market?
-
News
Jaecoo J7 midsize SUV & J5 small SUV confirmed for Australia
China’s Chery – which re-launched in Australia in 2023 – has confirmed it’ll introduce its Jaecoo premium sub-brand here later this year
-
Features
10 best bargain mid-size SUVs for under $40k
Chances are that if you're a new car buyer, you're searching for a mid-size SUV and value is a big consideration. Here are 10 mid-size SUVs priced under $40k.