Omoda Jaecoo Australia has introduced a new cheaper plug-in hybrid variant to its J7 mid-size SUV range called the Track SHS. Priced from $43,990 drive away, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is $4000 less expensive than the J7 Summit SHS model which remains unchanged but still uses its 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain that’s capable of travelling 90km on a full charge (WLTP).

Sharing its model name and most of its equipment with the petrol J7 Track, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is well equipped with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen and a large suite of active safety features.

Compared with the J7 Summit, the Track loses features such as a panoramic sunroof, a larger 14.8-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless phone charger, a head-up display, power tailgate, LED front fog lights and colour-selectable LED ambient cabin lighting.

The Jaecoo J7 SHS uses a 105kW/215Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine combined with a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 255kW/525Nm. Power is drawn from an 18.3kWh LFP battery for a WLTP-rated range of 90km, and it can be charged at up to 40kW for a 30-80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

2026 Jaecoo J7 pricing (drive away):

Core$34,990
Track$37,990
Ridge$42,990
Track SHS PHEV$43,990
Summit SHS PHEV$47,990

Jaecoo J7 Track SHS standard features:

  • 19-inch “aero” alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Roof rails
  • Power-retractable door handles
  • Heated and auto-folding mirrors
  • Automatic LED head and taillights
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 10.25-inch LCD driver instrument cluster
  • 13.2-inch LCD touchscreen
  • Satellite navigation
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (wired + wireless)
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Voice control (“hello Jaecoo”)
  • Six-speaker sound system

J7 Track SHS safety features:

  • 8x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • Door open warning
  • Auto high beam
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera

The Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is now on sale in Australia, with local deliveries due to commence soon.