Omoda Jaecoo Australia has introduced a new cheaper plug-in hybrid variant to its J7 mid-size SUV range called the Track SHS. Priced from $43,990 drive away, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is $4000 less expensive than the J7 Summit SHS model which remains unchanged but still uses its 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid drivetrain that’s capable of travelling 90km on a full charge (WLTP).

Sharing its model name and most of its equipment with the petrol J7 Track, the Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is well equipped with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen and a large suite of active safety features.

Compared with the J7 Summit, the Track loses features such as a panoramic sunroof, a larger 14.8-inch touchscreen, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless phone charger, a head-up display, power tailgate, LED front fog lights and colour-selectable LED ambient cabin lighting.

The Jaecoo J7 SHS uses a 105kW/215Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine combined with a 150kW/310Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 255kW/525Nm. Power is drawn from an 18.3kWh LFP battery for a WLTP-rated range of 90km, and it can be charged at up to 40kW for a 30-80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

2026 Jaecoo J7 pricing (drive away):

Core $34,990 Track $37,990 Ridge $42,990 Track SHS PHEV $43,990 Summit SHS PHEV $47,990

Jaecoo J7 Track SHS standard features:

19-inch “aero” alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Roof rails

Power-retractable door handles

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Automatic LED head and taillights

Synthetic leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory

Heated and ventilated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

10.25-inch LCD driver instrument cluster

13.2-inch LCD touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (wired + wireless)

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Voice control (“hello Jaecoo”)

Six-speaker sound system

J7 Track SHS safety features:

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Adaptive lane guidance

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Door open warning

Auto high beam

Driver attention monitoring

Traffic sign recognition

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

The Jaecoo J7 Track SHS is now on sale in Australia, with local deliveries due to commence soon.