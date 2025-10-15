Jaecoo has confirmed that its latest addition to the SUV range, the Jaecoo J5, will launch in Australia in early 2026, expanding the brand’s presence in the compact SUV segment.

The J5 builds on the introduction of the larger J7, adopting the same rugged-yet-refined design philosophy while targeting drivers seeking a smaller, more urban-friendly vehicle. Three powertrain options will be available: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (108 kW/210 Nm) paired with a CVT; a series-parallel hybrid system; and a fully electric version boasting a 402 km WLTP range.

Design-wise, the J5 continues Jaecoo’s signature aesthetic with strong vertical lines, wide shoulders, and the brand’s distinctive waterfall grille. The exterior draws inspiration from natural landscapes, blending rugged off-road cues with a streamlined, modern profile.

Inside, the J5 aims to maximise space and comfort, featuring a 2620mm wheelbase that accommodates five adults and a 480-litre boot expanding to 1284 litres with the rear seats folded. The cabin incorporates a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch digital driver display, and a six-speaker audio system.

According to Roy Munoz, Chief Commercial Officer for Omoda Jaecoo, the J5 represents “a significant step forward for Jaecoo in Australia, offering more choice in new-energy powertrains and an accessible path to premium motoring”.

The J5 will be equipped with a comprehensive driver-assistance suite designed to reduce fatigue and enhance situational awareness. Advanced systems such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are expected to feature across the range.

The J5’s hybrid and electric versions mark another step in Jaecoo’s electrification strategy, positioning the brand to compete in one of Australia’s fastest-growing SUV categories. The new vehicle’s combination of road-trip practicality with urban sophistication is designed to appeal to both city commuters and weekend travellers.

Full pricing and specification details will be announced closer to its February 2026 launch, with Jaecoo confirming that the model will be sold through its growing national dealer network.