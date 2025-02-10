2025 Kia EV5: All you need to know

Things we like
- Sharp value for money
- Interesting design inside and out
- Very practical, especially in the boot
Not so much
- DC fast charging ability could be quicker
- No spare wheel, just a repair kit
- Climate control panel obscured by steering wheel
Say hello to the Kia EV5, the Korean car-maker’s newest electric vehicle after the EV9, e-Niro and EV6.
The EV5 launched with sharp pricing, a good size and, importantly, to some buyers, a normal appearance. It’s these qualities that make it Kia’s most important EV yet and thanks to its Chinese production source, it has the most potential to sell well with healthy stock available.
But should you buy one - is the EV5 a true rival to cars like the Tesla Model Y? Read on to find out.
Pricing and features:
For now, there are four variants in the Australian EV5 range: the base Air in either standard or long range battery sizes, while the mid-spec Earth and top-spec GT-Line feature both the long range battery and all-wheel drive as standard. All variants are priced well in Australia from just $56,770 drive away for the entry-level Air Standard Range.
2025 Kia EV5 pricing (drive away):
- Air 2WD Standard Range: $56,770
- Air 2WD Long Range: $63,990
- Earth AWD Long Range: $67,990
- GT-Line AWD Long Range: $75,990
EV5 Air standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and start with remote start
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- Black cloth and synthetic leather upholstery
- 12-way electric driver’s seat with three-cell massaging functionality
- Heated front seats
- Synthetic leather steering wheel
- Dual-zone climate control with rear air vents
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 5.0-inch digital climate control panel
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect live services
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring
- Six-speaker sound system
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- Eco, snow, normal and sport driving modes
- Adjustable regenerative braking
- Rear seat sliding storage tray
EV5 Air safety equipment:
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Auto emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Auto high beam
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Driver attention monitoring with lead vehicle departure alert
- Rear occupant alert
- Safe exit warning
- Intelligent speed assist
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Alarm
The EV5 was awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating last year with scores of 88 per cent in adult occupancy protection, 86 per cent in child occupant protection, 74 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 82 per cent in safety assist.
EV5 Earth adds to Air:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Full synthetic leather upholstery (black or beige)
- Electric tailgate
- Exterior vehicle-to-load port
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain
- Rear privacy glass
EV5 GT-Line adds to Earth:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Sportier GT-Line exterior styling
- Heated three-spoke steering wheel
- Alloy sports pedals
- Panoramic sunroof
- Augmented-reality head-up display
- Remote smart parking
- Blind-spot cameras
- 360-degree camera
- Low-speed rear auto braking
- Eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Fingerprint authenticator
- ‘Relaxation’ driver’s seat with six-cell massaging
- Heated outer rear seats and ventilated front seats
- Pop-up rear luggage board
- Rear seat table
- 64-colour LED cabin ambient lighting
- Wireless phone charger
- Scrolling LED indicators
Performance and efficiency:
Sitting on a new ‘N3 eK’ platform that differs from the ‘E-GMP’ platform used in the larger EV6, the EV5 is fitted with batteries that use lithium ion phosphate (LFP) technology, which give less cell degradation if regularly charged to 100% compared to the more common nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries.
Two battery sizes are available: either a smaller 64.2kWh unit in the Air Standard Range, or a larger 88.1kWh unit in all other variants. How much claimed range is on offer depends on which model is selected: the Air Standard Range offers up 400km, the mid-spec Earth with 500km, the top-spec GT-Line with 470km and finally, the Air Long Range at 555km (all on the WLTP cycle).
The two Air models use a 160kW/310Nm motor on the front axle, while the Earth and GT-Line add a rear axle motor for 230kW/480Nm. Each model quotes different 0-100km/h times: the Air Standard Range at 8.5 seconds, the Air Long Range at 8.9 seconds, the Earth at 6.1 seconds and the GT-Line slightly more at 6.3 seconds. Regardless of the model chosen, there’s more than enough pep for most buyers.
Kia claims that the Air Standard Range will use 18.2kWh/100km, with the Air Long Range slightly more efficient at 18.0kWh/100km. The Earth uses 20.1kWh/100km and the GT-Line 21kWh/100km. In our testing of the entry-level Air, we bettered Kia’s claim at 17.4kWh/100km. That’s not quite as efficient as the larger EV6 in our testing, but still not a bad result.
Where the EV5 could improve a bit is with its peak DC charging speeds: the smaller batter can charge at a maximum of only 102kW and the larger at 140kW, which is less than the EV6 or Tesla Model Y, adding to fast charging times. Charging the EV5 Air from 10-80% takes around 36 minutes and using a more common 50kW charger increases that to 57 minutes.
The larger battery will do the same 10-80% charge in 37 minutes or around 72 minutes at a 50kW charger. As for AC charging, the larger battery can take 11kW for a full charge in just over eight hours, and the smaller one 7kW for an equivalent charge in just under 10 hours.
Interior comfort, practicality and boot space:
Like the larger EV9, the Kia EV5 features a futuristic interior and if you’ve spent time in the EV9, the EV5 will be familiar as the dashboard layout is almost identical. The front cabin is interestingly designed with plenty of edgy creases in the design, pleasingly soft materials used on the dashboard and door trims and the usual good quality Kia switchgear.
Importantly for those who think that most EV’s cabin designs are too futuristic, the EV5’s cabin presents as completely normal thanks to its layout. Unlike a lot of competitor EVs that mostly use the central touchscreen, the EV5 has a pleasing amount of hard shortcut buttons to control important functions like the climate control and infotainment system.
The infotainment system uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen with aforementioned shortcut buttons below - and with temperature and fan speed adjustment toggles further beneath - but it also features a 5.0-inch touch panel to control the climate control. It’s an interesting approach, but the steering wheel annoyingly obscures the panel for the driver.
The touchscreen itself uses the brand’s latest infotainment software and while it could be brighter, it’s an otherwise great system. It’s easy to use, well featured and quick as well. The wireless Apple CarPlay worked faultlessly for our time with it and it also features satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio. It also has access to Kia’s live services, including traffic for in the navigation and over-the-air updates are also available.
The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display is also easy to understand, though we wish it had more customisation like a map and different layouts. Still, unlike a Tesla, at least it has one.
Front seat comfort is pretty good thanks to ample electric adjustment for the driver, and even three-cell massaging functionality. The front passenger doesn’t receive the same features, however, with just manual four ways of adjustment.
Storage in the front is impressive with large cupholders, a big tray between the seats, big door pockets, a massive section underneath the floating centre console and even a bag hook next to the glovebox. Underneath the padded centre armrest is not a storage box, instead, almost a third front seat with a slim pocket for storing a tablet or phone. It looks cool as the seat fabric continues from the front passenger seat, but more storage could’ve been added.
Measuring 4,615mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,715mm tall and riding on a 2,750mm long wheelbase, the EV5 is 45mm shorter, 10mm wider, 35mm taller and using a 5mm shorter wheelbase than the Sportage. It’s shorter than the 4,750mm-long Tesla Model Y but the EV5 is still a good size but rear seat space is not quite as plentiful as the Sportage that it’ll inevitably be compared to in showrooms.
Still, the rear cabin features door pockets, a central armrest with cupholders, air vents on the pillars, two USB-C ports in the back of the front seats, a massive sliding tub that’s climate controlled in the GT-Line and map pockets on the back of the seats. The rear seats also recline and there are three top tether points and two ISOFIX points for child seats.
The boot of the EV5 measures 513-litres with the seats up, and 1,714L with the rear seats folded. While those aren’t class-leading numbers, the EV5’s clever features impress with a large under-floor section, ample storage on each side, grooves to store the boot floor higher and even removable hooks that can be positioned at various points throughout the boot. The seats fold completely flat, and there’s also a 67L front boot as well.
On the road:
If you’re looking for an EV with headline performance figures, look elsewhere as the EV5 is not it. Instead, its performance is a lot like petrol competitors and it feels normal from behind the wheel, like you could be driving a Sportage. Even in the 160kW Air Standard Range, performance is ample and it certainly feels quicker than a lot of petrol rivals.
Up the ante to the dual-motor cars and its performance becomes hot hatch-like and it can be pretty fun to drive. Despite its minimum 1,910kg tare mass, the EV5 feels lighter on its feel than you’d expect.
Locally tuned for our roads, the EV5’s ride and handling balance is mostly pretty good. The ride is generally pretty compliant and body control is also pretty good. The steering is nicely weighted, and the brakes feel pretty natural as well. There are three levels of regenerative braking, plus a one-pedal mode as well, for maximum energy recuperation.
The EV5’s safety systems are also mostly well tuned, though the hyperactive speed limit reminder can be annoying - thankfully, a software update is coming to fix it to allow drivers to hold the volume button to mute it for that drive. Still, Kia’s active safety systems are far more intelligent than, for example, the Deepal S07 and its infuriating lane keeping assistance and speed limit warnings that drive you mad.
Service and warranty:
Like other new Kia models, the EV5 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to eight years of roadside assistance if serviced through a Kia dealership. The battery is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty.
The EV5 shares its annual/15,000km service intervals with many other Kia models. Buyers can choose a pre-paid service plan: three-, five- and seven-year plans cost $980, $1,535 and $2,431 respectively.
Verdict: should I buy a 2025 Kia EV5?
Overall, the Kia EV5 is an impressive product that deserves to be on your mid-size SUV shopping list. Starting from comfortably underneath $60,000 drive away, its value equation is strong and not only will be cross-shopped against EV rivals, but petrol and hybrid competitors too. It also offers competitive efficiency and range, its interior is good quality and practical and it’s loaded with standard equipment across the range.
It’s not perfect with no spare wheel, somewhat slow DC fast charging and that the climate control panel is obscured by the steering wheel. But these are small issues for most, and the EV5’s well-roundedness impresses. Importantly for some buyers coming from other mid-size SUVs, the EV5 feels futuristic enough without going to a minimalist screen-fest interior like a lot of EVs feature. It’ll feel completely normal to most, and that’s yet another reason it should sell well.
EV5 colour range:
- Clear White
- Snow White Pearl (+$520 or +$695 with a black roof on GT-Line)
- Frost Blue (+$520 or +$695 with a black roof on GT-Line)
- Iceberg Green (+$520 or +$695 with a black roof on GT-Line)
- Magma Red (+$520)
- Tide Blue (+$520)
- Shale Grey (+$520 or +$695 with a black roof on GT-Line)
- Starry Night Black (+$520)
EV5 rivals:
