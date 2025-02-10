2025 Kia EV5: All you need to know

Things we like Sharp value for money

Interesting design inside and out

Very practical, especially in the boot Not so much DC fast charging ability could be quicker

No spare wheel, just a repair kit

Climate control panel obscured by steering wheel

Say hello to the Kia EV5, the Korean car-maker’s newest electric vehicle after the EV9, e-Niro and EV6. The EV5 launched with sharp pricing, a good size and, importantly, to some buyers, a normal appearance. It’s these qualities that make it Kia’s most important EV yet and thanks to its Chinese production source, it has the most potential to sell well with healthy stock available. But should you buy one - is the EV5 a true rival to cars like the Tesla Model Y? Read on to find out. Pricing and features: For now, there are four variants in the Australian EV5 range: the base Air in either standard or long range battery sizes, while the mid-spec Earth and top-spec GT-Line feature both the long range battery and all-wheel drive as standard. All variants are priced well in Australia from just $56,770 drive away for the entry-level Air Standard Range. 2025 Kia EV5 pricing (drive away): Air 2WD Standard Range: $56,770

Air 2WD Long Range: $63,990

Earth AWD Long Range: $67,990

GT-Line AWD Long Range: $75,990 10 EV5 Air standard equipment: 18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and start with remote start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

Black cloth and synthetic leather upholstery

12-way electric driver’s seat with three-cell massaging functionality

Heated front seats

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control with rear air vents

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5.0-inch digital climate control panel

12.3-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect live services

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring

Six-speaker sound system

4x USB-C charging ports

Eco, snow, normal and sport driving modes

Adjustable regenerative braking

Rear seat sliding storage tray EV5 Air safety equipment: Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Auto emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Auto high beam

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Driver attention monitoring with lead vehicle departure alert

Rear occupant alert

Safe exit warning

Intelligent speed assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Alarm The EV5 was awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating last year with scores of 88 per cent in adult occupancy protection, 86 per cent in child occupant protection, 74 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 82 per cent in safety assist. EV5 Earth adds to Air: 19-inch alloy wheels

Full synthetic leather upholstery (black or beige)

Electric tailgate

Exterior vehicle-to-load port

Dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain

Rear privacy glass EV5 GT-Line adds to Earth: 20-inch alloy wheels

Sportier GT-Line exterior styling

Heated three-spoke steering wheel

Alloy sports pedals

Panoramic sunroof

Augmented-reality head-up display

Remote smart parking

Blind-spot cameras

360-degree camera

Low-speed rear auto braking

Eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Fingerprint authenticator

‘Relaxation’ driver’s seat with six-cell massaging

Heated outer rear seats and ventilated front seats

Pop-up rear luggage board

Rear seat table

64-colour LED cabin ambient lighting

Wireless phone charger

Scrolling LED indicators 10 Performance and efficiency: Sitting on a new ‘N3 eK’ platform that differs from the ‘E-GMP’ platform used in the larger EV6, the EV5 is fitted with batteries that use lithium ion phosphate (LFP) technology, which give less cell degradation if regularly charged to 100% compared to the more common nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries.

Two battery sizes are available: either a smaller 64.2kWh unit in the Air Standard Range, or a larger 88.1kWh unit in all other variants. How much claimed range is on offer depends on which model is selected: the Air Standard Range offers up 400km, the mid-spec Earth with 500km, the top-spec GT-Line with 470km and finally, the Air Long Range at 555km (all on the WLTP cycle). The two Air models use a 160kW/310Nm motor on the front axle, while the Earth and GT-Line add a rear axle motor for 230kW/480Nm. Each model quotes different 0-100km/h times: the Air Standard Range at 8.5 seconds, the Air Long Range at 8.9 seconds, the Earth at 6.1 seconds and the GT-Line slightly more at 6.3 seconds. Regardless of the model chosen, there’s more than enough pep for most buyers. 10 Kia claims that the Air Standard Range will use 18.2kWh/100km, with the Air Long Range slightly more efficient at 18.0kWh/100km. The Earth uses 20.1kWh/100km and the GT-Line 21kWh/100km. In our testing of the entry-level Air, we bettered Kia’s claim at 17.4kWh/100km. That’s not quite as efficient as the larger EV6 in our testing, but still not a bad result.

Where the EV5 could improve a bit is with its peak DC charging speeds: the smaller batter can charge at a maximum of only 102kW and the larger at 140kW, which is less than the EV6 or Tesla Model Y, adding to fast charging times. Charging the EV5 Air from 10-80% takes around 36 minutes and using a more common 50kW charger increases that to 57 minutes. The larger battery will do the same 10-80% charge in 37 minutes or around 72 minutes at a 50kW charger. As for AC charging, the larger battery can take 11kW for a full charge in just over eight hours, and the smaller one 7kW for an equivalent charge in just under 10 hours. 10 Interior comfort, practicality and boot space: Like the larger EV9, the Kia EV5 features a futuristic interior and if you’ve spent time in the EV9, the EV5 will be familiar as the dashboard layout is almost identical. The front cabin is interestingly designed with plenty of edgy creases in the design, pleasingly soft materials used on the dashboard and door trims and the usual good quality Kia switchgear.

Importantly for those who think that most EV’s cabin designs are too futuristic, the EV5’s cabin presents as completely normal thanks to its layout. Unlike a lot of competitor EVs that mostly use the central touchscreen, the EV5 has a pleasing amount of hard shortcut buttons to control important functions like the climate control and infotainment system. The infotainment system uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen with aforementioned shortcut buttons below - and with temperature and fan speed adjustment toggles further beneath - but it also features a 5.0-inch touch panel to control the climate control. It’s an interesting approach, but the steering wheel annoyingly obscures the panel for the driver. 10 The touchscreen itself uses the brand’s latest infotainment software and while it could be brighter, it’s an otherwise great system. It’s easy to use, well featured and quick as well. The wireless Apple CarPlay worked faultlessly for our time with it and it also features satellite navigation and DAB+ digital radio. It also has access to Kia’s live services, including traffic for in the navigation and over-the-air updates are also available.

The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display is also easy to understand, though we wish it had more customisation like a map and different layouts. Still, unlike a Tesla, at least it has one. Front seat comfort is pretty good thanks to ample electric adjustment for the driver, and even three-cell massaging functionality. The front passenger doesn’t receive the same features, however, with just manual four ways of adjustment. 10 Storage in the front is impressive with large cupholders, a big tray between the seats, big door pockets, a massive section underneath the floating centre console and even a bag hook next to the glovebox. Underneath the padded centre armrest is not a storage box, instead, almost a third front seat with a slim pocket for storing a tablet or phone. It looks cool as the seat fabric continues from the front passenger seat, but more storage could’ve been added.

Measuring 4,615mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,715mm tall and riding on a 2,750mm long wheelbase, the EV5 is 45mm shorter, 10mm wider, 35mm taller and using a 5mm shorter wheelbase than the Sportage. It’s shorter than the 4,750mm-long Tesla Model Y but the EV5 is still a good size but rear seat space is not quite as plentiful as the Sportage that it’ll inevitably be compared to in showrooms. Still, the rear cabin features door pockets, a central armrest with cupholders, air vents on the pillars, two USB-C ports in the back of the front seats, a massive sliding tub that’s climate controlled in the GT-Line and map pockets on the back of the seats. The rear seats also recline and there are three top tether points and two ISOFIX points for child seats. 10 The boot of the EV5 measures 513-litres with the seats up, and 1,714L with the rear seats folded. While those aren’t class-leading numbers, the EV5’s clever features impress with a large under-floor section, ample storage on each side, grooves to store the boot floor higher and even removable hooks that can be positioned at various points throughout the boot. The seats fold completely flat, and there’s also a 67L front boot as well. On the road: If you’re looking for an EV with headline performance figures, look elsewhere as the EV5 is not it. Instead, its performance is a lot like petrol competitors and it feels normal from behind the wheel, like you could be driving a Sportage. Even in the 160kW Air Standard Range, performance is ample and it certainly feels quicker than a lot of petrol rivals.

Up the ante to the dual-motor cars and its performance becomes hot hatch-like and it can be pretty fun to drive. Despite its minimum 1,910kg tare mass, the EV5 feels lighter on its feel than you’d expect. Locally tuned for our roads, the EV5’s ride and handling balance is mostly pretty good. The ride is generally pretty compliant and body control is also pretty good. The steering is nicely weighted, and the brakes feel pretty natural as well. There are three levels of regenerative braking, plus a one-pedal mode as well, for maximum energy recuperation. 10 The EV5’s safety systems are also mostly well tuned, though the hyperactive speed limit reminder can be annoying - thankfully, a software update is coming to fix it to allow drivers to hold the volume button to mute it for that drive. Still, Kia’s active safety systems are far more intelligent than, for example, the Deepal S07 and its infuriating lane keeping assistance and speed limit warnings that drive you mad. Service and warranty: Like other new Kia models, the EV5 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with up to eight years of roadside assistance if serviced through a Kia dealership. The battery is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty.