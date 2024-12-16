2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: KIA EV5 EARTH AWD

While it doesn’t quite make the same futuristic statement as the EV9 in the metal, it still looks plenty good to our eyes.

Inside, there are dual screens, a feeling of rock-solid build quality and a decent mix of materials – some premium, some a bit cheap. But on the whole, this is a pleasant place to be. Space in the back is also good, with a sliding second row, and there’s a decent 513-litre boot – no doubt helped by the lack of any spare wheel.

Back up front, there was one design feature that had the judges befuddled. Where you’d normally find the centre console, instead the EV5’s passenger seat lower cushion extends inwards almost like a faux bench. Nobody can sit on it, mind you. There’s a pocket in which to stuff things, but the consensus was a classic tale of form over function – no deal-breaker but robbing the EV5 of some crucial central storage space.

With its high seating position and tall overall proportions, the EV5 grants a curious boxy sensation when driving, as if you’re somehow in a short-wheelbase version. And it acquitted itself well enough around Lang Lang’s ride and handling circuit with accomplished EV damping, fluid handling and an absorbent ride quality.

While it has two electric motors, ‘just’ 230kW and 480Nm is on offer – something actually sensible if you ask us. You get the security and added usability of all-wheel drive with acceleration more than sufficient for the people who will be buying this vehicle. Not every dual-motor EV should be able to accelerate like a last-generation Ferrari hypercar. Especially in the hands of someone just trying to duck down to their local Woolies for more bread.