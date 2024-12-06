2025 Kia Sportage facelift: Australia confirmed, with diesel too

December: 2025 Kia Sportage will offer diesel for Australia Its fate in other markets may be less clear, but this much we know: Contrary to our earlier reporting, below, Australian buyers of the 2025 Sportage will retain the option of Kia's familiar 2.0-litre turbo diesel. In a simple message delivered this morning, a spokesperson for Kia's Australian office said: "We're not punting the diesel anytime soon". The updated Sportage will reach Australia in the first half of 2025. November: New-look Sportage revealed Kia has officially unveiled the 2025 Sportage facelift with design, interior, and mechanical updates across the mid-sized SUV range. Snapshot New-look Sportage gets refreshed styling, digital cockpit with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and upgraded sound insulation

Retains the 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic; hybrid and plug-in hybrid options offer up to 265PS, with an electric-only range of 70km (13.8kWh battery)

Australian launch expected early 2025, pricing and details TBC 2025 Kia Sportage: What's changed? EXTERIOR New alloy wheel designs and additional exterior colour options. Redesigned headlights, updated front bumper and grille, revised LED taillight graphics. INTERIOR Digital cockpit with 12.3-inch integrated touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster. New two-spoke steering wheel. Redesigned air-conditioning vents. Additional sound-absorbing materials for reduced cabin noise. MECHANICAL Hybrid and plug-in hybrid options available, PHEV features a 13.8kWh battery and up to 70km range. Suspension upgrades with improved front-axle dampers for smoother ride quality. 7-speed dual-clutch automatic replaced with 8-speed automatic transmission for 1.6 T-GDi engine. 7 7 Top: The new-look 2025, bottom: The Sportage as we know it now Design changes bring Sportage in line with latest Kia themes The 2025 Sportage features a refreshed front-end design with redesigned headlights, a revised bumper, and an updated grille. At the rear, the LED taillights now incorporate revised graphics. Kia has also expanded the exterior palette with new colour options and introduced fresh alloy wheel designs across the range.

What do you think of the new styling? Tell us in the comments below! 7 Inside, the 2025 Sportage debuts a new two-spoke steering wheel and a digital cockpit that integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a central touchscreen infotainment system. Redesigned air-conditioning vents align with the updated dashboard layout. Kia has not detailed specific changes to interior materials or features unique to particular trims but has noted improvements to sound insulation within the cabin. 7 Mechanical updates Mechanically, Kia has introduced several updates aimed at improving ride quality and cabin refinement: Front suspension system now features enhanced dampers for improved ride comfort.

Additional sound-absorbing materials have been installed to reduce road noise and improve cabin quietness.

A key drivetrain update includes the replacement of the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a conventional 8-speed automatic, paired with the unchanged 132kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. We'll know better after our first drive, but this setup will likely deliver smoother and more predictable shifts when compared to the outgoing dual-clutch unit – especially as we've seen this already with the smaller Seltos. Review 2023 Kia Seltos review: Sport+ 1.6T AWD The updated Kia Seltos Sport+ 1.6T AWD features more tech and an improved automatic transmission – but a few oddities let it down 8.1 / 10 Score 7 Hybrid boost The hybrid model's electric motor gets a power boost from 44.2kW to a new 47.7kW rating. Combined output for the updated hybrid hasn't been confirmed, but if the new electric number transfers directly, overall power could be boosted to 172kW – up from 169kW in the current model.