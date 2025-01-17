Peugeot launches new hybrid SUV in Australia

Peugeot’s hybrid 3008 medium SUV has finally landed in Australia, news first covered by WhichCar back in 2021.
The brand has confirmed that the 3008 range will be priced from $52,990 plus on-road costs, making it one of the more expensive options in the mid-size SUV segment.
Two models will be available in Australia: the entry-level Allure ($52,990 +ORC) and the top-spec GT Premium ($64,990 +ORC). A mid-spec GT will join the range later in the year, and a fully electric version was previously confirmed for Australian sales, though its timing is unknown.
Drivetrains and efficiency
The only available drivetrain in the 3008 range for now is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that’s supplemented by a hybrid system and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine outputs 100kW of power (at 5,500rpm) and 230Nm of torque (at 1,750rpm), with the electric motor adding an extra 15.6kWand51Nm at certain points of the rev range. The claimed 0-100km/h time is 10.1 seconds with a top speed of 201km/h.
A mild hybrid system unlike the full hybrid system in a Toyota RAV4, for example, the 3008 can still be driven electrically at low speeds for a claimed combined fuel consumption of4.9L/100km. That’s more than the RAV4’s 4.7L/100km rating, but it’s still efficient for a mid-size SUV.
Dimensions
The 3008 measures 4,542mm long, 2,108mm wide, 1,665mm tall and it rides on a 2,730mm long wheelbase, which makes it 95mm longer, 42mm taller and 54mm wider than its predecessor.
Its boot measures 520-litres with the seats up and 1,480L when they’re folded.
Safety
The 3008 is yet to be tested by either Euro NCAP or ANCAP for safety, but is equipped with a long list of safety features like autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, auto high beam, traffic sign recognition, driver attention monitoring, auto high beam, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.
The GT Premium adds pixel adaptive high beam and adaptive lane guidance.
Available colourways will include Obsession Blue, Nera Black, Artense Grey and Okenite White.
Pricing
Peugeot 3008 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Allure: $52,990
- GT Premium: $64,990
Standard equipment
- 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk- and rain-sensing all-LED exterior lighting, including front and rear daytime running lights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps
- Sport, normal and eco driving modes and snow, sand and mud modes
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- Fabric and leather seat upholstery
- Leather steering wheel
- 21-inch curved instrument panel incorporating touchscreen and driver’s display
- Over-the-air updates, map updates and live services (one-year subscription) with access to the MyPeugeot smartphone app
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Six-speaker sound system
- 4x USB ports
- 40:20:40-split rear seat folding
- Rear privacy glass
- Six airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with low light pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Land departure warning with unmarked road edge detection
- Active lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Long range blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert
- Driver attention monitoring
- Traffic sign recognition
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Peugeot 3008 GT Premium adds:
- Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam
- 3D LED tailights
- Black roof
- 10-speaker Focal sound system
- Peugeot shield on the front winds
- GT steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- Air quality management
- Extended ambient lighting
- Full leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with massage functionality
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Acoustic and laminated front windows
- Adaptive lane guidance
Service and warranty
The 3008 is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance.
Its annual service intervals are a long 25,000km interval and five years/125,000km of servicing costs $2,779 ($555 annually) though buyers can choose a pre-paid service plan for the same length of time for $1,890 ($378 annually).
