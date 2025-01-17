Peugeot launches new hybrid SUV in Australia

Peugeot’s hybrid 3008 medium SUV has finally landed in Australia, news first covered by WhichCar back in 2021.

The brand has confirmed that the 3008 range will be priced from $52,990 plus on-road costs, making it one of the more expensive options in the mid-size SUV segment.

Two models will be available in Australia: the entry-level Allure ($52,990 +ORC) and the top-spec GT Premium ($64,990 +ORC). A mid-spec GT will join the range later in the year, and a fully electric version was previously confirmed for Australian sales, though its timing is unknown.

Drivetrains and efficiency

The only available drivetrain in the 3008 range for now is a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that’s supplemented by a hybrid system and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine outputs 100kW of power (at 5,500rpm) and 230Nm of torque (at 1,750rpm), with the electric motor adding an extra 15.6kWand51Nm at certain points of the rev range. The claimed 0-100km/h time is 10.1 seconds with a top speed of 201km/h.